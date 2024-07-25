Jennifer Lawrence's 'Eras Tour' Costume Change Endorses the Crochet Trend
From travel look to concert core.
Taylor Swift shape-shifts with a whopping 16 outfit changes over the course of her Eras Tour set. As an audience member at Swift's Hamburg, Germany, tour stop on July 24, Jennifer Lawrence underwent one, decidedly less theatrical costume switch that still had us talking.
The actress started the day at home New York City, wearing a travel look consisting of an oversized white tee, baggy gray sweatpants, basic black flip flops, and dark sunglasses, while carrying her beloved oversized black St. Agni satchel tote.
That evening, in Hamburg, Lawrence let her hair loose from the messy bun and opted for a boho-prep, festival-friendly outfit. (Pictures were posted by fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.) She wore yellow-tinted shades, high-waisted blue jeans, a white-and-navy La Ligne patterned crochet tank top, a sweater tied around her shoulders, and of course, a fat stack of beaded friendship bracelets.
Both looks fall squarely into the J. Law style canon. The travel ensemble speaks to Lawrence's love of just-rolled-out-of-bed-but-make-it-chic outfits, as evidenced by several recent looks. She took on the role of "playground mom" at the park in a plain white tee and boxer shorts. She's also been known to wear loose button-downs, slipper-esque mesh flats, and big, robe-like trench coats out and about.
Her Eras get-up is reflective of Lawrence's laid back, bohemian-inspired off-duty wardrobe. Last month, she paired a red silk midi skirt with a relaxed vintage T-shirt and Tory Burch flats. On another occasion, she wore butter yellow parachute pants and slides. (The whole sweater-as-a-scarf thing is also a new regular in Lawrence's rotation.)
And if we weren't convinced by the striped crochet mini dress Taylor Swift wore last month on a London date night, or the neon crochet set Zendaya wore on a morning show, Lawrence's Eras outfit confirms: Crochet is in.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
I Went Through 200 Hair Glosses at Ulta—These 15 Will Get Rid of Summer Brassiness
High-shine finds.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Gigi Hadid Proves a Floral Dress and Checkered Sneakers Are a Perfect (Mis)Match
No one was expecting this outfit combination.
By India Roby Published
-
Tanner Adell Says Lainey Wilson Gave Her the Best Advice About Being a Woman in Country Music
“The girls gotta have each others’ backs.”
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Gigi Hadid Proves a $2,200 Floral Dress and Nostalgic $60 Vans Sneakers Make a Perfect Match
No one was expecting this outfit combination.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 55th Birthday in a Sheer Toile Dior Dress and Studded Ballet Flats
She opted for a sheer sundress instead.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Gives This New Nike It Sneaker Her Supermodel Stamp of Approval
Her favorite kicks are still available to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Gigi Hadid Pairs a Chic Rainy Day Trench Coat With Her Favorite Birkenstock Clogs
The supermodel wears these clogs constantly.
By India Roby Published
-
Rihanna Revives Her High-Low Uniform With Camo Cargo Pants and a Gucci Tote
She paired her boyfriend's camo pants with her favorite designer tote bag.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Levels Up Her Hamptons Floral Skirt Set With Her New Favorite Shoe Trend
This time, she's in an off-the-shoulder set and fisherman sandals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Basically Wears a Blanket to Her Hamptons Gym
Technically, it's a sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Inner "Surfer Girl" in a Mismatched Bikini and Baseball Cap
The supermodel doesn't abide by the summer style rulebook after all.
By India Roby Published