Taylor Swift shape-shifts with a whopping 16 outfit changes over the course of her Eras Tour set. As an audience member at Swift's Hamburg, Germany, tour stop on July 24, Jennifer Lawrence underwent one, decidedly less theatrical costume switch that still had us talking.

The actress started the day at home New York City, wearing a travel look consisting of an oversized white tee, baggy gray sweatpants, basic black flip flops, and dark sunglasses, while carrying her beloved oversized black St. Agni satchel tote.

Jennifer Lawrence gets ready to fly to Germany for the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Free People X We the Free Nina Tee $38 at Revolve

Skims Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant | Light Heather Grey $72 at Skims

The Row City Calfskin Flip Flop Sandals $890 at Bergdorf Goodman

That evening, in Hamburg, Lawrence let her hair loose from the messy bun and opted for a boho-prep, festival-friendly outfit. (Pictures were posted by fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.) She wore yellow-tinted shades, high-waisted blue jeans, a white-and-navy La Ligne patterned crochet tank top, a sweater tied around her shoulders, and of course, a fat stack of beaded friendship bracelets.

Both looks fall squarely into the J. Law style canon. The travel ensemble speaks to Lawrence's love of just-rolled-out-of-bed-but-make-it-chic outfits, as evidenced by several recent looks. She took on the role of "playground mom" at the park in a plain white tee and boxer shorts. She's also been known to wear loose button-downs, slipper-esque mesh flats, and big, robe-like trench coats out and about.

Jennifer Lawrence loves a laidback look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Eras get-up is reflective of Lawrence's laid back, bohemian-inspired off-duty wardrobe. Last month, she paired a red silk midi skirt with a relaxed vintage T-shirt and Tory Burch flats. On another occasion, she wore butter yellow parachute pants and slides. (The whole sweater-as-a-scarf thing is also a new regular in Lawrence's rotation.)

And if we weren't convinced by the striped crochet mini dress Taylor Swift wore last month on a London date night, or the neon crochet set Zendaya wore on a morning show, Lawrence's Eras outfit confirms: Crochet is in.