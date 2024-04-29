Zendaya's Neon Crochet Set Makes the Denim-on-Denim Trend Look Safe

Florals for spring? No. Canadian tuxedos? Well, yes, but no. Zendaya's latest Challengers press tour look suggests neon crochet knits are having a moment as fashion transitions into warmer weather and fewer layers.
For the latest entry in Zendaya's avant-tennis look book, the actress appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in a matching, bright yellow-green Alexander McQueen set from the brand's Fall Winter 2024 collection. The tennis ball hue kept the outfit on-theme with her new tennis flick, but the texture tells a different story. Dressed by her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya took a break from athletic fabrics and silhouettes in favor of something sleek and cozy.
The chunky knit, with thick stitching and frayed hems, contrasts with the fit of the garment—a plunging bralette top, a low-rise midi-length skirt slung around her hips, and a long cardigan with an exaggerated lapel. Zendaya paired the outfit with her bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into nearly every pre-Challengers look.
For jewelry, she stuck with her simple, signature Bvlgari pieces—coiled diamond snake hoops (aka the Serpenti Viper Earrings), the B.Zero1 Necklace in White Gold, and the B.Zero 1 Ring. The star wore her hair pulled back in a tight, long blonde ponytail, and opted for soft and glowy makeup.
Each outfit throughout the Challengers press tour has been bolder than the last. Over the weekend, one day after the movie hit theaters nationwide, the actress wore a mini dress with her face on it. Multi-colored crystals covered the dress, recreating the Challengers movie poster.
Previous looks included high heels with neon tennis balls stuck to the stilettos, blonde bangs and a vintage Vivienne Westwood set affixed with a feather tail, and a custom Jacquemus set that was a poodle skirt, a tennis dress, and a club-ready bodysuit. Whatever Zendaya and Law Roach think of next will be even more over-the-top: The pair's next sighting is likely the annual Met Gala on Monday, May 6, which Z is co-chairing.
