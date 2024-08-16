As a fashion editor, I had some high expectations for Meghan Markle's Colombia tour outfits. I hoped to see exquisitely colorful dresses and maybe some work outfit ideas—a combination of the country's vibrant fashion and the business-y nature of an official state visit. Markle delivered on both points before her first 24 hours in Bogotá were up, courtesy of a Johanna Ortiz cut-out dress and a twist on the tailored vest trend by Veronica Beard. And then came her third outfit of the day, which gave me something I didn't know to wish for: a pumpkin spice delight that's the blueprint for early fall dressing.

Duchess Meghan joined Prince Harry, Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez, and the advocacy organization Luminate for a conversation moderated by journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa to wrap up the tour'sfirst day of programming on Thursday, August 15. Details about the exact substance of the conversation are still scarce, but photos from the event make obvious the early autumn perfection of Markle's third look.

Meghan Markle looked every bit ready for changing leaves and back to school energy in a pumpkin spice tone silk shirt by Victoria Beckham. Playing into a monochromatic and fall-appropriate palette, she pulled on a pair of silky pants by La Ligne to match. (Their official shade name? The "Spice.")

Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez for a panel discussing digital literacy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle rounded out her palette with accessories in similar tones: suede heel sandals by one of her favorite brands for heels, Aquazzura, a Cartier necklace, and a pair of Birks citrine earrings.

Monochromatic outfits with slightly juxtaposing textures are something of a Meghan Markle special. In seven years of covering her outfits for various magazines, I've seen Markle in wintry shades of cream, cozy forest greens, and most recently, blush linens courtesy of Ralph Lauren. Thursday's final outfit immediately struck me as a chic warm-up to autumn—like the separates she wore to Canada House in 2020—and also made me want to get Starbucks on the phone for a pumpkin spice roll-out schedule.

Markle's mixed neutrals and contrasting textures called to mind this look from a 2020 visit to London's Canada House. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The color palette isn't all there is to unpack with this look. Duchess Meghan also incorporated two royal re-wears—another specialty of her public engagement style!—into the outfit. First, there's her silk top. The Victoria Beckham number first showed up in November 2020, when Markle wore it with black capri pants for a Time 100 TV special. That same year, she wore it in a shade of light caramel for another TV appearance.

Markle paired her comfortable fall outfit with her $13,400 Cartier necklace and Birks earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You'll have to squint to see the second re-wear. Markle's dainty Birks earrings, diamond drops in a stunning shade of citrine orange, first appeared in her wardrobe six years ago. On an Ireland tour with Prince Harry in 2018, she styled the pair with a black sleeveless dress.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Duchess of Sussex chose pumpkin spice-toned separates, including a Victoria Beckham shirt she first wore in 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's orange earrings for her Colombia tour first appeared on an Ireland tour, in 2018, as part of the look shown here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressing for the slow transition from summer to fall is still a challenge even for me, an editor with nearly a decade of experience. But Meghan Markle's pumpkin spice skirt, silky pants, and open-toe suede heels might be the formula I decide to follow the next August morning I wake up without a clue what to wear.

Between now and that moment, I'll be crossing my fingers for more fall outfit inspiration from Markle's Colombia tour wardrobe. She still has three days full of events, from cultural performances to mental health advocacy panels, all with noteworthy outfits guaranteed. And clearly, I can expect the looks to be shop-worthy—even if I don't anticipate exactly what she ends up wearing.

Shop Meghan Markle's Early Fall Outfit

Mango Textured Wide Leg Pull-On Pants $45.99 at Nordstrom