Have you ever had one of those mornings when your alarm goes off for a 7 A.M. workout class and you just lay there, under your cozy comforter, wishing you could take your bed with you? Well, Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons gym 'fit is exactly that energy.

Following her 55th birthday lunch earlier this week, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer is back on her workout grind. Headed to the Hamptons Equinox, she wore the outfit equivalent of a cozy Saturday morning in bed. (Read: soft white layers and plush, chunky knits resembling a blanket.)

Lopez styled white-bright windbreaker pants with an oatmeal-colored cami (an early 2000s staple only my fellow millennials will remember), and matching Allbirds sneakers. She topped the laid-back athleisure combo with a floor-length, cable knit cardigan that was more down comforter than sweater.

Even Lopez's choice of electronics stayed true to her bleached wood color story. She covered her tablet in a simple ivory case that matched her look perfectly. The only deviation was a pair of orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, which added a cool wash of color to her white-on-white-on-white-on-white 'fit. The color played nicely off her bronze hair, which was pulled up into a simple bun.

Though she's been known to accessorize her gym outfits with $84,000 Birkin bags, this look was kept fairly low-key. The final flourish was, not a rare Hermés bag, but a pair of thin silver hoops.

The look could easily go from barre class to bed with very little modification. A 10/10 gym 'fit, by all accounts.

Otherwise, Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons outfits have leaned all the way into coastal elegance. She's tried combinations from romantic maxi dresses and wedge sandals to Dior bags and Ralph Lauren separates. Lopez has even steered her Hamptons bike rides in an opulent direction, hitting the trail in Chanel T-shirts and microshorts.

