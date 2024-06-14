Jennifer Lopez is fully embracing her minimalist summer uniform, and has even found a way to repurpose boho-chic styling for a sit-down lunch with stepdaughter Violet Affleck.
On Thursday, June 13, the actress and singer was spotted at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills alongside Violet—her husband Ben Affleck's daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Lopez chose a head-to-toe, breezy ivory linen summer suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer, high-waisted wide-leg pants, and a matching ivory scoop-neck T-shirt. The look was both business (in the structure of the blazer and the fall of the pants) and casual (in the breathable, lightweight white linen). Exact tags for her set weren't available quite yet.
Lopez paired her power lunch suiting with an egg-shell white Jacquemes Le Bambinou bag, platform leather sandals from Eli Saab, gold jewelry and tinted sunglasses from Bottega Veneta.
The laid-back summer suit is one of many more minimalist outfits Lopez has embraced as of late, including a low-key look featuring a white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants for a weekend shopping, and flare jeans and blazer pairing for a trip to her office. She's also stopped by Sephora in an elevated twist on her basic denim and white shirt, courtesy of matching her platform sandals to her Birkin bag.
Lopez has even decided to take her less-is-more fashion mindset to the red carpet, most recently while attending the red carpet at the premier of her latest Netflix film, Atlas.
During the premiere, Lopez rocked a black-and-white two-piece ensemble designed by Canadian label Greta Constantine and styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, featuring a strapless white crop top and a full, flared-out black mermaid skirt.
Lopez has also been embracing more white, off-white, and nude colors in her outfits, including the white graduation dress she wore to her stepson Sam's commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 12.
The actress and singer paired the white Valentino shift dress with long sleeves and a scalloped hemline with pair of oversize sunglasses, sky-high heels with a clear PVC detail by Gianvito Rossi and her Hermès Himalayan Birkin bag.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
