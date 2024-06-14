Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Linen Suit for Lunch With Violet Affleck Is the Definition of Business Casual

Jennifer Lopez Repurposes the Minimalist Girl Summer Uniform With a Head-to-Toe Ivory Suit
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jennifer Lopez is fully embracing her minimalist summer uniform, and has even found a way to repurpose boho-chic styling for a sit-down lunch with stepdaughter Violet Affleck.

On Thursday, June 13, the actress and singer was spotted at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills alongside Violet—her husband Ben Affleck's daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez chose a head-to-toe, breezy ivory linen summer suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer, high-waisted wide-leg pants, and a matching ivory scoop-neck T-shirt. The look was both business (in the structure of the blazer and the fall of the pants) and casual (in the breathable, lightweight white linen). Exact tags for her set weren't available quite yet.

Lopez paired her power lunch suiting with an egg-shell white Jacquemes Le Bambinou bag, platform leather sandals from Eli Saab, gold jewelry and tinted sunglasses from Bottega Veneta.

Jennifer Lopez in a head-to-toe ivory suit.

Jennifer Lopez in a head-to-toe ivory linen suit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Beckham Cream Blazer
Dissh Beckham Cream Blazer

Norah Natural Linen Pant
Dissh Norah Natural Linen Pant

White Le Raphia 'le Grand Bambinou' Bag
Jacquemus White Le Raphia 'le Grand Bambinou' Bag

The laid-back summer suit is one of many more minimalist outfits Lopez has embraced as of late, including a low-key look featuring a white tank and baggy, high-waisted khaki pants for a weekend shopping, and flare jeans and blazer pairing for a trip to her office. She's also stopped by Sephora in an elevated twist on her basic denim and white shirt, courtesy of matching her platform sandals to her Birkin bag.

Lopez has even decided to take her less-is-more fashion mindset to the red carpet, most recently while attending the red carpet at the premier of her latest Netflix film, Atlas.

During the premiere, Lopez rocked a black-and-white two-piece ensemble designed by Canadian label Greta Constantine and styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, featuring a strapless white crop top and a full, flared-out black mermaid skirt.

Emme Maribel Muniz and Jennifer Lopez are seen on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Emme Maribel Muniz and Jennifer Lopez are seen on June 8, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez has also been embracing more white, off-white, and nude colors in her outfits, including the white graduation dress she wore to her stepson Sam's commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 12.

The actress and singer paired the white Valentino shift dress with long sleeves and a scalloped hemline with pair of oversize sunglasses, sky-high heels with a clear PVC detail by Gianvito Rossi and her Hermès Himalayan Birkin bag.

Shop Linen Suits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

New Agency Linen Blazer
Aritzia New Agency Linen Blazer

The Effortless Pant™ Linen
Aritzia The Effortless Pant Linen

Matchmaker Double-Breasted Whipstitched Linen Blazer
Zimmermann Matchmaker Double-Breasted Whipstitched Linen Blazer

Matchmaker Belted Whipstitched Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Zimmermann Matchmaker Belted Whipstitched Linen Wide-Leg Pants

