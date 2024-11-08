Jennifer Lopez Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend in a Coat Dress and Slouchy Boots
She looks ready to pounce.
Jennifer Lopez took a walk on the wild side in London amid her Unstoppable press tour. After serving Princess Diana-core in Dior at a photocall for the film on Thursday, Nov. 6, the star apparently changed back into a quintessentially J.Lo ensemble: head-to-toe leopard print.
Paparazzi got a good look at the outfit while she was returning to her hotel later that evening. Her base layer appears to be the same black turtleneck she wore to the photocall. Atop that, however, she traded her snow white double-breasted Dior coat and wide-brim bucket hat for a collarless leopard print trend jacket and slouchy, matching knee-high boots with tiny bows adorning the toe box. It's beginning to make me wonder why I've never thought to wear my knee-length and calf-length coats as dresses. What is a coat really except a dress waiting to happen?
The actor also carried a small black clutch and wore several chunky gold rings, which paired perfectly with her nude-pink mannequin manicure painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Her makeup favored her signature beat: smoldering brown eye makeup, peachy bronze cheeks, and a glossy nude lip. Her caramel-colored hair was given a sleek blowout with tips that gently curled inward toward her face.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer's choice of pattern couldn't be more timely given the leopard print trend's resurgence on the fashion month circuit at the likes of Marni, Isabel Marant, and Michael Kors. She's far from the only celebrity embracing the trend, though. In September alone, Hailey Bieber wore a leopard-on-leopard outfit with red Adidas sneakers to church and Eva Mendes made a rare appearance on Good Morning America in a sheer leopard print dress topped with a cornflower blue coat. Further back, model Ashley Graham paired a leopard bodycon dress with metallic gold sandals, feline cat-eye sunglasses, and a big pair of studded hoop earrings.
What unites all of these examples is a maximalist approach to styling the trend, wherein punchy accent colors and leopard-print accessories are added to double down on the drama. It's certainly always an option to show restraint by softening the bold print with fall essentials in warm neutral colors like black, brown, and ivory. But Jennifer Lopez and I seem to agree that when it comes to getting dressed, the goal should be having as much fun as possible.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
