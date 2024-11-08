Jennifer Lopez Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend in a Coat Dress and Slouchy Boots

Jennifer Lopez took a walk on the wild side in London amid her Unstoppable press tour. After serving Princess Diana-core in Dior at a photocall for the film on Thursday, Nov. 6, the star apparently changed back into a quintessentially J.Lo ensemble: head-to-toe leopard print.

Paparazzi got a good look at the outfit while she was returning to her hotel later that evening. Her base layer appears to be the same black turtleneck she wore to the photocall. Atop that, however, she traded her snow white double-breasted Dior coat and wide-brim bucket hat for a collarless leopard print trend jacket and slouchy, matching knee-high boots with tiny bows adorning the toe box. It's beginning to make me wonder why I've never thought to wear my knee-length and calf-length coats as dresses. What is a coat really except a dress waiting to happen?

The actor also carried a small black clutch and wore several chunky gold rings, which paired perfectly with her nude-pink mannequin manicure painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. Her makeup favored her signature beat: smoldering brown eye makeup, peachy bronze cheeks, and a glossy nude lip. Her caramel-colored hair was given a sleek blowout with tips that gently curled inward toward her face.

A photo of Jennifer Lopez arriving at her London hotel in head-to-toe leopard print.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at her London hotel in head-to-toe leopard print.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop More Leopard Print Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

