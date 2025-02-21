Jennifer Lopez may never return from her current stint in the Middle East—that's how much fun she's seemingly having on this so-called business trip. Earlier this week, she touched down in Dubai for an invite-only comeback concert wearing a chocolate brown double-breasted power suit accessorized with a mini briefcase.

On Feb. 21, her hot streak continued with a sold-out performance at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi that resulted in a minutes-long standing ovation. In a clip shared to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer's Instagram fan account, Lopez could be seen taking in the applause clad in a dazzling chrome catsuit. Her waist was cinched with a sporty black belt and the shadow of a nude bodysuit could be seen through the onesie's semi-sheer fabric. The glittering design covered her from head to toe and even featured a built-in pair of fingerless gloves, along with a turtleneck collar and shoulder pads for added structure.

Jennifer Lopez sports a bedazzled turtleneck catsuit at her concert in Abu Dhabi. (Image credit: Instagram/@onthejlo)

The jumpsuit showcased the mother of two's curves with a skintight fit that fanned out at the knee to create flouncy bell-bottom pant legs. After all, no outfit would be complete for the 55-year-old without a pair of flares. For added drama, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn accessorized the stunning one-piece with a matching pair of pointy ankle boots—low enough in heel height to keep Lopez stable during dance breaks, but raised enough to satisfy her platform shoe requirement.

Jennifer Lopez beams in a chrome onesie accessorized with a black belt and ankle boots at Saadiyat Nights. (Image credit: Instagram/@onthejlo)

Despite her elaborate choreography, Lopez's caramel-colored blowout remained long and sleek throughout the performance. Her pinky purple eye makeup added a pop of color to the look, and at one point, she even topped the catsuit with a metallic silver paillette bolero.

When it comes to glittery stage costumes, Jennifer Lopez simply can't get enough—even when she's not officially in performance mode. Last fall, after canceling her summer tour, she made a surprise stop by Elie Saab's 45th anniversary runway show in a custom bodysuit by the designer, set with yards of dazzling silver and gold beads beneath a floor-grazing feather coat.

Performing in the Elie Saab runway show last fall, Lopez wore an equally radiant bodysuit and floor-length feather duster. (Image credit: Backgrid)

All in all, Friday's performance look was wilder than what we're used to seeing from our neutral color-loving queen, but hey—as of this week, she's legally single at long last. Now more than ever, it's time to get loud.

