Jennifer Lopez has shown many sides of her personal style this spring, from monochrome sweats to minimal neutrals. While cool and casual has been Lopez's aesthetic of choice lately, she recently used a family event (including husband Ben Affleck) to break out seasonal, on-theme floral prints.
Lopez attended the high school graduation of Affleck's daughter, Violet, in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30. There, she embraced the city's sunny weather by opting in for a midi A-line gown from Dior. The sleeveless dress had a plunging V-shaped neckline, a flared-out skirt, and a black belt cinched at the waist to contrast the white and pink blooms that covered the entire number.
J.Lo being J.Lo, she wouldn't settle for an understated summer sandal or kitten heel. Instead, the 54-year-old styled her look with a pair of nude suede Femme mules, which had clear PVC open-toe straps at the front.
Lopez otherwise accessorized with brown oversized sunglasses—a J.Lo staple at this point—and a gold heart locket necklace. She also used the family gathering as a rare opportunity to swap out her beloved purse—a.k.a. one of her Hermès Birkins—with a vintage, gold-plated Chanel chain purse.
The This Is Me…Now star wore her honey-blonde hair parted down the middle and in loose waves. She completed her glam for the day with a neutral matte pink lip.
Despite a whirlwind of separation rumors, Affleck and Lopez entered the special occasion side-by-side. The Gone Girl actor was seen next to Lopez in a gray suit and black dress shoes. He was also spotted carrying a basket filled to the brim with pink tissue paper, presumably graduation gifts for Violet inside.
Florals are nothing new or revolutionary in the closet of someone like Lopez—she has decades of fashion moments featuring spring prints that could be hung in her very own style Hall of Fame.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
One of Lopez's unforgettable floral moments came recently. During Mother's Day, the "On the Floor" singer was captured in Beverly Hills—and days before, in Paris—wearing a '70s-inspired floral dress by the Italian label La Double J. She elevated the maxi ensemble with heels and—her usual flair—an orange, croc-embossed Hermès Kelly purse.
J.Lo's wardrobe choices could just be a coincidence, but this is the second time this month that the musician has worn the timeless floral print for a family-related occasion.
Before Violet's post-grad celebration this week, the "All I Have" singer and Affleck hadn't been spotted together in two weeks. Whether her florals nod to her relationship with Affleck or not, Jennifer Lopez proves there are really endless ways to wear a floral dress—If not with a Birkin bag and sandals, then with PVC heels and larger-than-life sunglasses. Shop similar floral midi dresses ahead.
Shop Floral Midi Dresses Inspired by J.Lo
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Royal Biographer Is Convinced That This Detail Within the Pages of Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Signals That “Part Two Might Be On Its Way”
Harry himself has said in the past that there was enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kaia Gerber Somehow Layers a Micro-Mini Skirt Over Pants
She's bringing the early aughts style back.
By India Roby Published
-
Princess Kate Is Reportedly “Considering” Making a Surprise Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance for Trooping the Colour “If She Is Feeling Well Enough”
She has reportedly turned a corner for the better within the past month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Teams Her Minimalist Gray Work Dress With a Rare Crocodile Birkin Bag
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Puts Color Theory to Work in a Tie-Dye Gucci Top and Matching Bag
The singer brightened up her usual sweatsuits with Gucci tie-dye.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez's Comfortable Travel Outfit Includes a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag and a White Skirt Set
The pop star's commitment to neutrals has taken to the skies.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Combines Romantic, Boho Ruffles With Sexy Sheer Fabric on the Red Carpet
The musician continues to go all-out on the 'Atlas' red carpet.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Minimalist in a Crop Top at the 'Atlas' Premiere
The singer wore a two-piece set at the 'Atlas' premiere.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Embraces the Quiet Luxury Lifestyle in Head-to-Toe Neutrals
She's trading her over-the-top looks for a more muted palette.
By India Roby Published
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Corset Gown Took Almost Two Months to Sculpt
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look included flowers made from metal.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Loud Luxury Birkins for Allbirds and White Sweatpants
The singer is rarely seen without Hermès on her arm.
By Halie LeSavage Published