Jennifer Lopez has shown many sides of her personal style this spring, from monochrome sweats to minimal neutrals. While cool and casual has been Lopez's aesthetic of choice lately, she recently used a family event (including husband Ben Affleck) to break out seasonal, on-theme floral prints.

Lopez attended the high school graduation of Affleck's daughter, Violet, in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 30. There, she embraced the city's sunny weather by opting in for a midi A-line gown from Dior. The sleeveless dress had a plunging V-shaped neckline, a flared-out skirt, and a black belt cinched at the waist to contrast the white and pink blooms that covered the entire number.

J.Lo being J.Lo, she wouldn't settle for an understated summer sandal or kitten heel. Instead, the 54-year-old styled her look with a pair of nude suede Femme mules, which had clear PVC open-toe straps at the front.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Dior midi dress while out with family—and Ben Affleck—for the high school graduation of Affleck's daughter, Violet, in Los Angeles. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Lopez otherwise accessorized with brown oversized sunglasses—a J.Lo staple at this point—and a gold heart locket necklace. She also used the family gathering as a rare opportunity to swap out her beloved purse—a.k.a. one of her Hermès Birkins—with a vintage, gold-plated Chanel chain purse.

The This Is Me…Now star wore her honey-blonde hair parted down the middle and in loose waves. She completed her glam for the day with a neutral matte pink lip.

Despite a whirlwind of separation rumors, Affleck and Lopez entered the special occasion side-by-side. The Gone Girl actor was seen next to Lopez in a gray suit and black dress shoes. He was also spotted carrying a basket filled to the brim with pink tissue paper, presumably graduation gifts for Violet inside.

Florals are nothing new or revolutionary in the closet of someone like Lopez—she has decades of fashion moments featuring spring prints that could be hung in her very own style Hall of Fame.

One of Lopez's unforgettable floral moments came recently. During Mother's Day, the "On the Floor" singer was captured in Beverly Hills—and days before, in Paris—wearing a '70s-inspired floral dress by the Italian label La Double J. She elevated the maxi ensemble with heels and—her usual flair—an orange, croc-embossed Hermès Kelly purse.

J.Lo's wardrobe choices could just be a coincidence, but this is the second time this month that the musician has worn the timeless floral print for a family-related occasion.

Before Violet's post-grad celebration this week, the "All I Have" singer and Affleck hadn't been spotted together in two weeks. Whether her florals nod to her relationship with Affleck or not, Jennifer Lopez proves there are really endless ways to wear a floral dress—If not with a Birkin bag and sandals, then with PVC heels and larger-than-life sunglasses. Shop similar floral midi dresses ahead.

