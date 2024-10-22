Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Cozy Girl Fall in Pleated Jeans and $1,950 Hiking Boots

She revived a Tumblr-era staple.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a black turtleneck and flare jeans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It would be near impossible to summarize Jennifer Lopez's personal style in just a few short sentences—every time she leaves the house she has a different vibe, switching up silhouettes and aesthetics regularly. But one thing many of her looks do have in common is a pair of quality blue jeans (and, yes a white Birkin, but that's a topic for a different day).

The pop star loves a denim trend, but she rarely sticks to the same cut. One day she's in '70s flares, and the next, she's making distressed skinny jeans look cool for the first time in a decade. Another regular style in her rotation is the Tumblr-era balloon jean—you know, the puffy, pleated style that ruled the 2012 hipster scene?

Back in August, the "Let's Get Loud" singer revived the denim trend via a wide-leg, dark-wash pair. And this week, Lopez is at it again. The singer was spotted on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles wearing a cloud blue turtleneck styled with tapered, pleated jeans in a similar color. (For now, you can see the photos on StarStyle.)

Becker Wide Leg
AGOLDE Becker Wide Leg

NOELLE TURTLENECK CASHMERE SWEATER
Naked Cashmere Noelle Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater

Signaling the start of fall, Lopez tacked on a whole lot of chocolatey suede, adding an unexpected twist to her all-blue color story. She threw on her favorite suede crossbody—a slouchy, hobo style—and a pair of designer hiking boots to finish. Specifically, she chose a Brunello Cucinelli pair that cost a cool $1,950 at retail.

Mini Crossbody Bag in Soft Grain
Madewell Mini Crossbody Bag in Soft Grain

Suede Combat Boots
Brunello Cucinelli Suede Combat Boots

Pleated or otherwise, the singer tends to gravitate toward a loose-fit blue jean. Back in July, she wore a longline pair with a paper bag waistband, which she styled with a sleek white blazer. She's also a repeat-fan of Gucci's puddle jeans, paired with everything from crop tops to oversize jackets.

jennifer lopez wears wide leg jeans and a white blazer

Jennifer Lopez wears a similar pair of jeans in July, this time styled with white blazer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you're starting to consider your own fall wardrobe, J.Lo's denim archive is full of outfit ideas. At this rate, she has as many pairs as she has rare Hermès and Chanel bags. (Read: so many.)

