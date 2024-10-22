Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Cozy Girl Fall in Pleated Jeans and $1,950 Hiking Boots
She revived a Tumblr-era staple.
It would be near impossible to summarize Jennifer Lopez's personal style in just a few short sentences—every time she leaves the house she has a different vibe, switching up silhouettes and aesthetics regularly. But one thing many of her looks do have in common is a pair of quality blue jeans (and, yes a white Birkin, but that's a topic for a different day).
The pop star loves a denim trend, but she rarely sticks to the same cut. One day she's in '70s flares, and the next, she's making distressed skinny jeans look cool for the first time in a decade. Another regular style in her rotation is the Tumblr-era balloon jean—you know, the puffy, pleated style that ruled the 2012 hipster scene?
Back in August, the "Let's Get Loud" singer revived the denim trend via a wide-leg, dark-wash pair. And this week, Lopez is at it again. The singer was spotted on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles wearing a cloud blue turtleneck styled with tapered, pleated jeans in a similar color. (For now, you can see the photos on StarStyle.)
Signaling the start of fall, Lopez tacked on a whole lot of chocolatey suede, adding an unexpected twist to her all-blue color story. She threw on her favorite suede crossbody—a slouchy, hobo style—and a pair of designer hiking boots to finish. Specifically, she chose a Brunello Cucinelli pair that cost a cool $1,950 at retail.
Pleated or otherwise, the singer tends to gravitate toward a loose-fit blue jean. Back in July, she wore a longline pair with a paper bag waistband, which she styled with a sleek white blazer. She's also a repeat-fan of Gucci's puddle jeans, paired with everything from crop tops to oversize jackets.
As you're starting to consider your own fall wardrobe, J.Lo's denim archive is full of outfit ideas. At this rate, she has as many pairs as she has rare Hermès and Chanel bags. (Read: so many.)
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
