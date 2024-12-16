Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Controversial Low-Rise Flare Jeans With Velvet Heels and a Rare Birkin Bag
The '70s are back, baby.
Regardless of your career field, age, social class, or aesthetic, there's one combination that almost everyone has worn at some point or another: the classic blazer and jeans.
The two items make up a timeless uniform that fits nearly any occasion and has endless opportunities for personalization. Kendall Jenner, for example, likes styling straight-leg denim with vintage-inspired fitted blazers. Katie Holmes, on the other hand, often pairs baggy styles with brightly-colored suit jackets. Meanwhile, I am currently fixated on wearing these studded Reformation jeans with my favorite oversized black blazer.
On Dec. 15, Jennifer Lopez offered yet another interpretation of the age-old pairing, when she attended a screening of her new film Unstoppable. She embodied the groovy aesthetic of the '70s, wearing powder blue (one of the era's biggest color trends) from head to toe.
She chose a cornflower blazer with contrasting velvet trim on its wide-notch lapels—another relic of the disco era. Her chiffon blouse was of the same time period, featuring buttons down the front and a flouncy bow at the neck. Lopez kept the retro vibes consistent throughout her whole 'fit, with a pair of low-rise flare jeans in a similar light blue wash. The tighter-fitting style stands in opposition of today's denim trends, which mostly center a baggier fit—making them a hot topic for debate.
The actor—smartly, I might add—used accessories to break up the cloud-like color story. Lopez chose velvet platform pumps in dusty rose and finished with the holy grail of handbags. Her ivory croc Birkin offered a touch of modernity that made the old-school outfit feel much more appropriate for the modern day.
Shop Vintage-Inspired Separates Like Jennifer Lopez
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
King Charles is Allegedly "Finished" With Prince Andrew Over Yet Another Scandal
"I can’t see the king wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Prince William Was "Completely Overpowered" By 'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham, According to a Body Language Expert
"His wide, uproarious smile with its edge-to-edge teeth suggests genuine pleasure."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Be Forced to Skip King Charles' Annual Pre-Christmas Lunch
The festive event, which is a star-studded affair, is set to take place at Buckingham Palace.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Rihanna Styles Luxury Pajamas With a Rare Louis Vuitton Bag for a CVS Run With A$AP Rocky
No one else looks this good on a late-night pharmacy run.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Revives a Long-Lost Y2K Denim Trend With a Sheer Lace Jacket and a Suede Birkin
The star revived an early-aughts denim staple while shopping in Beverly Hills.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Styles a Butter Yellow Chanel Bag With a Sequin Suit From Sergio Hudson's First-Ever Menswear Collection
She debuted a look from a major new collection alongside some archival Chanel.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Gets Engaged in an Oversized Fur Coat and Her Favorite $120 Banana Republic Jeans
Nothing goes together like denim and diamonds.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Her Floor-Length Sleeves Single-Handedly Revive the Boho-Chic Trend
The star looked like a child of the '70s in a Chloé onesie.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Out Sabrina Carpentered Herself Pairing Micro-Micro Shorts and a Leopard Blazer
She was brave to trot it out at the height of winter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Tames the Underrated Animal Print Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Winter
Tiger is the new leopard.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Birkin Bags Ranked, From Rare to Rarest
The Hermès style was her most reliable co-star in 2024.
By Halie LeSavage Published