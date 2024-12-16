Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Controversial Low-Rise Flare Jeans With Velvet Heels and a Rare Birkin Bag

The '70s are back, baby.

Regardless of your career field, age, social class, or aesthetic, there's one combination that almost everyone has worn at some point or another: the classic blazer and jeans.

The two items make up a timeless uniform that fits nearly any occasion and has endless opportunities for personalization. Kendall Jenner, for example, likes styling straight-leg denim with vintage-inspired fitted blazers. Katie Holmes, on the other hand, often pairs baggy styles with brightly-colored suit jackets. Meanwhile, I am currently fixated on wearing these studded Reformation jeans with my favorite oversized black blazer.

On Dec. 15, Jennifer Lopez offered yet another interpretation of the age-old pairing, when she attended a screening of her new film Unstoppable. She embodied the groovy aesthetic of the '70s, wearing powder blue (one of the era's biggest color trends) from head to toe.

Jennifer Lopez attends a Hollywood screening of her new movie Unstoppable, showcasing a chic monochromatic light blue ensemble. She pairs a tailored blazer and flared jeans with a structured mint green Hermes handbag and pink velvet platform heels for a retro yet polished look.

Jennifer Lopez goes full-on retro, in a powder blue blazer and flare jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

She chose a cornflower blazer with contrasting velvet trim on its wide-notch lapels—another relic of the disco era. Her chiffon blouse was of the same time period, featuring buttons down the front and a flouncy bow at the neck. Lopez kept the retro vibes consistent throughout her whole 'fit, with a pair of low-rise flare jeans in a similar light blue wash. The tighter-fitting style stands in opposition of today's denim trends, which mostly center a baggier fit—making them a hot topic for debate.

The actor—smartly, I might add—used accessories to break up the cloud-like color story. Lopez chose velvet platform pumps in dusty rose and finished with the holy grail of handbags. Her ivory croc Birkin offered a touch of modernity that made the old-school outfit feel much more appropriate for the modern day.

