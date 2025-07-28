At this point, fans are more likely to spot Zendaya abroad than on the red carpet. I can't complain with the street style content she still manages to deliver.

The A-lister is currently in the Budapest area, filming Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Prophecy alongside co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Timothée Chalamet. The set is, of course, off-limits. But once Villeneuve yells "Cut!", Zendaya's greeting fans and defending the butter yellow trend while she's at it.

One of Z's followers ran into "his favorite tennis player" in Hungary, and immediately shared it on Instagram. Zendaya was all smiles in Ciao Lucia's Ebba dress, a butter yellow sheath dress made of a cotton-silk blend. The sleeveless, thigh-length style was a perfect pick for the Budapest heat, without losing any style points. Its feminine detailing stretched from the pleated bodice to the heart-shaped embroidery and scalloped hemlines. At first glance, the $305 slip appeared ivory, but according to the label, she chose a shade called "Butter."

Since Ciao Lucia launched in 2017, they've slowly but surely become a celebrity staple. So far, they've joined the closets of Kaia Gerber, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lawrence (to name a few). Last summer, Zendaya debuted her first Ciao Lucia look: the drop-waist Dominga Skirt, also in butter. It sold out in an instant—a regular occurrence for the boutique.

Most recently, in April, Hailey Bieber boarded the Ciao Lucia bandwagon at Coachella 2025. The Rhode founder styled the Floriana Dress Pomme, a striped long-sleeve knit dress, and within hours, the $295 midi was no longer available. (Surprise, surprise.) She paired it with her trusty The Row Dune flip-flops, also beloved by Zoë Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, Lawrence, and more.

In April, Hailey boarded the Ciao Lucia bandwagon in the Floriana Dress. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

With Zendaya's endorsement, the Ebba Dress will presumably follow the Floriana's path. It'll also give the butter yellow trend the vote of confidence it needs after falling in It girls' color rankings. Hailey Bieber recently said lemon yellow is her preferred shade, but Zendaya's easy dress proves lighter tones can still make fashion girls melt.

