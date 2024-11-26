How Katie Holmes's Cherry Red Tote Bag Subtly Pays Homage to Princess Diana

Turns out, the Lady Dior isn't the only tote influenced by the late royal.

Katie Holmes carrying a red Tod&#039;s bag inspired by Princess Diana
No one rides harder for the humble tote bag than Katie Holmes. Truly, the Dawson's Creek actor has left no stone unturned in the never-ending search for the perfect tote. For months, two contenders have been battling for the top honor of resting in the crook of her arm: a slim white leather Bevza tote bag with brass hardware and a trusty brown Khaite tote bag cut from grained calfskin. Now, it seems there's a new carry-all competing for a spot next to her rich-looking wool coats: a vintage Tod’s double T bag she's owned since 2018 at least.

One can certainly see why she'd be compelled to retrieve the cherry red bag from the depths of her closet. Famously, Princess Diana was a big fan of Tod's purses, too. The Italian brand even named one of their most popular styles—the Di bag—after the late style icon. Since then, the likes of Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Princess Caroline of Monaco have all been spotted carrying a Di bag of their own.

A photo of Katie Holmes carrying a vintage cherry red Tod's Double T tote bag.

Katie Holmes carries a vintage cherry red Tod's Double T tote bag.

Although the Broadway star's ruby tote differs from the Di bag with a larger, sportier design cinched with an oversize logo buckle, the undone chic way she's chosen to wear it here still feels like a direct nod to Diana's casual style legacy. Evidently, Holmes decided to play off the bag's punchy hue with a wine-red slip skirt and a matching V-neck sweater from Falconeri, topped with a distressed gray denim jacket and yellow velvet Mary Jane flats.

A photo of Katie Holmes pairing her ruby Tod's bag with a merlot slip skirt and a denim jacket.

Katie Holmes pairs her ruby Tod's bag with a merlot slip skirt and a denim jacket.

Holmes isn't the only celebrity known for drawing accessory inspiration from Princess Diana's best fashion moments. In July, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle accessorized a crisp white button-down and jeans with a miniature version of Dior's quilted Lady Dior box bag—another designer style named for the late princess. Even more recently, Jennifer Lopez put her spin on Princess Diana-core in a white double-breasted coat and a quilted black Lady Dior bag at a Nov. 6 photo call for her new film, Unstoppable. Clearly, Diana's personal style continues to loom large over contemporary celebrity fashion. No wonder Katie Holmes was so determined to pull her old Tod's bag out of storage.

