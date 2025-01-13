Katie Holmes Crowns Two New Winter Essentials: A Cozy Patchwork Shearling Coat and These Wildly Popular $195 ‘80s-Inspired Sneakers

Katie Holmes was born to hunt down luxurious coats like Jennifer Lopez was put on Earth to collect rare Birkin bags. It's a calling, really. And thanks to New York City's notoriously long winters, I'm forecasting at least three more months of Katie Holmes coat-spotting—my favorite seasonal sport.

On Jan. 10, the actor bundled up in a black shearling-lined number with patchwork pockets and an oversized hood for a chilly evening stroll. The calf-length Kuzyk design is fully reversible and crafted from glazed lambskin. She paired it with light-wash straight-leg jeans, a gray marled knit crewneck sweater, and a charcoal gray beanie.

The Dawson's Creek alum last wore the shearling coat trend with burgundy velvet pants and pointed-toe boots as she walked to Manhattan's Barrymore Theatre for a Dec. 5 performance of Our Town. Holmes has been starring alongside actors like Zoey Deutch and Jim Parsons in a Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play since October, although her stint in the production will end on Jan. 19.

Katie Holmes wraps up in a Kuzyk black lambskin shearling-lined coat and white Autry sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Holmes paired her $4,995 longline stunner with oversize plum sunglasses, a black leather tote bag, and white low-top sneakers. In fact, the star wore the same 1980s It Sneaker a day later with mint green pants and a matching sweater. Reintroduced by Texan brand Autry due to popular demand from the reseller community, the vintage two-tone tennis shoe is having a renaissance thanks to celebrity sightings on the likes of Holmes, Lisa of BLACKPINK, and Reese Witherspoon.

It's safe to say there are plenty of bad '80s trends we don't miss, but classic white sneakers will always have a place to call home in our closets.