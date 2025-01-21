Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner rarely align when it comes to their personal style. I suppose that's to be expected from sisters so close in age. Whereas beauty mogul Kylie loves to embrace the fun and ephemerality of fashion trends—from balletcore to '80s jewelry—Kendall clearly prefers timeless luxury. The supermodel has been knee-deep in her elevated minimalist era since last fall at least, when the 29-year-old dyed her hair rich-girl blonde à la '90s It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

That said, the two definitely seem to agree when it comes to winter's Yeti coat trend. For lunch at the Little Nell Hotel restaurant on Jan. 20, Kendall bundled up in a light beige gradient fur coat with wide sleeves and lapels that fell to her knees. The 29-year-old model accented her statement piece with a white crewneck T-shirt, black leather trousers, pointy burgundy croc-embossed cowboy boots, and black vintage Gucci sunglasses. Compared to the sleek après-ski outfit Jenner constructed for a coffee run with Hailey Bieber over the weekend—which combined a sculpted Alaïa blazer coat with a vintage fur pillbox hat and Ann Demeulemeester riding boots—this glamorous Aspen cowgirl-coded outfit almost felt casual by contrast.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner wear coordinating fur coats in Aspen. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Vaseghia Oisin Vegan Beige Faux Fur Long Coat $802 at Wolf & Badger

Ariat Sterling Emery Stretchfit Western Boot $399.95 at Ariat

Aritzia The Farrah Hi-Rise Wide Jean $148 at Aritzia

Kylie, meanwhile, chose to cozy up in a hip-length caramel-colored fur wrap jacket with a funnel collar from Darkpark. The mother of two paired the plush coat with dark wash jeans, black loafers from The Row, brown oval sunglasses, and a black hobo bag with a wide leather strap.

The 27-year-old's shoe choice felt particularly notable, though, given that Kendall is really the Kar-Jenner family's resident The Row fangirl. Perhaps Kylie borrowed her sister's well-loved pair for the outing?

The Row Soft Loafer in Leather $1,250 at The Row

Darkpark Hunter Belted Faux Fur Coat $1,647.65 at Harvey Nichols

Loulou Studio Samur High Waist Tapered Leg Jeans $320 at Nordstrom

The Jenners aren't the only celebrities embracing the fur jacket lifestyle this season. Hailey Bieber's getaway to the snowy city has been a feast of ski-chic outfit inspiration, from the 1995 vintage Ralph Lauren chocolate brown fur coat she wore to brunch with her pop star husband to the feathery white and black fur-tipped Ferragamo Resort 2025 coat she selected for dinner with Kendall and Kylie a few days later. Needless to say, the girls are girl-ing in Colorado.