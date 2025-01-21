Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Bundle Up in Matching Fur Coats for an Aspen Lunch Date
The Jenner sisters are doubling down on winter's fuzziest outerwear trend.
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner rarely align when it comes to their personal style. I suppose that's to be expected from sisters so close in age. Whereas beauty mogul Kylie loves to embrace the fun and ephemerality of fashion trends—from balletcore to '80s jewelry—Kendall clearly prefers timeless luxury. The supermodel has been knee-deep in her elevated minimalist era since last fall at least, when the 29-year-old dyed her hair rich-girl blonde à la '90s It girl Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
That said, the two definitely seem to agree when it comes to winter's Yeti coat trend. For lunch at the Little Nell Hotel restaurant on Jan. 20, Kendall bundled up in a light beige gradient fur coat with wide sleeves and lapels that fell to her knees. The 29-year-old model accented her statement piece with a white crewneck T-shirt, black leather trousers, pointy burgundy croc-embossed cowboy boots, and black vintage Gucci sunglasses. Compared to the sleek après-ski outfit Jenner constructed for a coffee run with Hailey Bieber over the weekend—which combined a sculpted Alaïa blazer coat with a vintage fur pillbox hat and Ann Demeulemeester riding boots—this glamorous Aspen cowgirl-coded outfit almost felt casual by contrast.
Kylie, meanwhile, chose to cozy up in a hip-length caramel-colored fur wrap jacket with a funnel collar from Darkpark. The mother of two paired the plush coat with dark wash jeans, black loafers from The Row, brown oval sunglasses, and a black hobo bag with a wide leather strap.
The 27-year-old's shoe choice felt particularly notable, though, given that Kendall is really the Kar-Jenner family's resident The Row fangirl. Perhaps Kylie borrowed her sister's well-loved pair for the outing?
The Jenners aren't the only celebrities embracing the fur jacket lifestyle this season. Hailey Bieber's getaway to the snowy city has been a feast of ski-chic outfit inspiration, from the 1995 vintage Ralph Lauren chocolate brown fur coat she wore to brunch with her pop star husband to the feathery white and black fur-tipped Ferragamo Resort 2025 coat she selected for dinner with Kendall and Kylie a few days later. Needless to say, the girls are girl-ing in Colorado.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
