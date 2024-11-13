Kendall Jenner Copies Hailey Bieber's Casual-Cool Styling of the Leather Bomber Jacket Trend
Close friends think—and dress—alike.
Long before there was "mob wife" or "quiet luxury" or "coastal grandma," there was "gorpcore," the original cool-girl fashion aesthetic. Back in its trending era, Kendall Jenner's affinity for straight-leg jeans and dad-style basics made her the trend's posterchild.
Years later, the term is mostly defunct. However, Jenner still sticks to that fashion playbook—particularly, on off-duty days when she's feeling a bit more casual. Her street style look from yesterday fell directly into that category.
On Nov. 12, the Kardashians star was photographed in Los Angeles looking every bit the gorpcore queen—and a lot like her close friend, Hailey Bieber. Jenner debuted her new haircut and color dressed entirely in muted neutrals, save for a white baseball cap in her head. She wore a puffy leather bomber jacket in a rich shade of chocolate brown and carried a massive brown clutch under her arm. Also crafted from dark brown leather, the oversized accessory matched perfectly.
Though pragmatic in approach, Jenner's outfit is actually wildly trendy (albeit, subtly so). Massive clutches have been trending for a minute, thanks to A-list fans like Rihanna and Margot Robbie.
Her jacket, too, is having a major moment among the chicest celebs. This fall, Hailey Bieber has made a name for herself as the poster child of the leather bomber jacket trend. Legions of stylish fans are already following in her tracks—and apparently that includes her best friend, Kendall Jenner.
Two weeks before Jenner debuted her latest look, Bieber wore a nearly identical version. Back in October, she was photographed with husband Justin Bieber wearing a brown leather bomber, trousers, a baseball cap, and carried a huge clutch under her arm.
All of this to say: leather bombers are about to take over. Prepare your closet now.
Shop Bomber Jackets Inspired By Kendall Jenner
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
