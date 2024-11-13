Long before there was "mob wife" or "quiet luxury" or "coastal grandma," there was "gorpcore," the original cool-girl fashion aesthetic. Back in its trending era, Kendall Jenner's affinity for straight-leg jeans and dad-style basics made her the trend's posterchild.

Years later, the term is mostly defunct. However, Jenner still sticks to that fashion playbook—particularly, on off-duty days when she's feeling a bit more casual. Her street style look from yesterday fell directly into that category.

On Nov. 12, the Kardashians star was photographed in Los Angeles looking every bit the gorpcore queen—and a lot like her close friend, Hailey Bieber. Jenner debuted her new haircut and color dressed entirely in muted neutrals, save for a white baseball cap in her head. She wore a puffy leather bomber jacket in a rich shade of chocolate brown and carried a massive brown clutch under her arm. Also crafted from dark brown leather, the oversized accessory matched perfectly.

Kendall Jenner wears a padded bomber jacket and massive leather clutch, reverting back to her gorpcore style. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though pragmatic in approach, Jenner's outfit is actually wildly trendy (albeit, subtly so). Massive clutches have been trending for a minute, thanks to A-list fans like Rihanna and Margot Robbie.

Her jacket, too, is having a major moment among the chicest celebs. This fall, Hailey Bieber has made a name for herself as the poster child of the leather bomber jacket trend. Legions of stylish fans are already following in her tracks—and apparently that includes her best friend, Kendall Jenner.

Two weeks before Jenner debuted her latest look, Bieber wore a nearly identical version. Back in October, she was photographed with husband Justin Bieber wearing a brown leather bomber, trousers, a baseball cap, and carried a huge clutch under her arm.

All of this to say: leather bombers are about to take over. Prepare your closet now.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Bomber Jackets Inspired By Kendall Jenner

Khy Faux Leather Cropped Hooded Jacket $118 at Khy

Aria Cove Cropped Vinyl Padded Coat in Chocolate $122 at ASOS