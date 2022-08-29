The 40 Best Labor Day Clothing Sales in 2022

I hate to break it to you, but summer is actually coming to a close. Luckily, the end of blazing hot weather isn’t the worst thing in the world—chillier weather brings about a bevy of new fall 2022 fashion trends to fall in love with, not to mention tons of sales over Labor Day weekend. But, if you’re still not over your summer tan and have one last trip booked, keep reading: I’ve rounded up the very best Labor Day weekend fashion and accessories sales. 

In case you didn’t already know, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5 this year. And trust me, these sales are good. From trendy swimwear brands like SAME Los Angeles and Gonza to seriously cozy pajama brands like PJ Salvage and Eberjey, the sales on this list have everything you need to find a cute new piece (or two!) for fall and winter 2022. I’ve broken all of the LDW sales, of which there are many, down by category for easy shopping. (The prices reflected here are the prices before the discount codes, so you’ll need to click through for all the real deals.)

Keep scrolling to shop for all of the deals. Better yet, keep this page bookmarked because I’ll be updating it as we get closer and closer to the big weekend. Plus, many of the best sales are also already running, so you won’t have to wait any longer to score your favorite piece for an even better price. 

Shop The Best Labor Day Clothing Sales

Ramy Brook

Starting off simple here: Ramy Brook will be offering an additional 25% off their sale section from September 1 until September 5.  

Printed Fern Halter Tank Top

Rome Slip Maxi Dress

BLANKNYC

BLANKNYC will be offering 30% off sitewide from August 26 through September 6, including fall essentials like trendy jackets, jeans, and more. 

Making Memories Jacket

Hours Later Jean

Old Navy 

Old Navy will be running several deals both online and in-store this Labor Day Weekend. From September 2nd until September 5,  the brand will be offering up to 60% off storewide on sale. Prices will start at just $6, with jeans starting at $15 and activewear and dresses both starting at $12. On September 2, you'll be able to shop dresses for 50% off both in-store and sitewide, and Old Navy will be offering 50% off jeans both online and in-store on September 3. 

Mid-Rise Boyfriend Straight Ripped Jeans for Women

Fitted Rib-Knit Mock-Neck Mini Dress for Women

Girlfrien Collective

Girlfriend Collective will be running their Labor Day Weekend Sale from September 1 until September 5. You'll score 15% off sitewide plus an additional discount of up to 60% off sale styles. The sale will be automatically applied at checkout so there is no code necessary.  

Black Paloma Racerback Dress

Midnight Bike Unitard

House of CB 

House of CB (the brand behind some of the best corsets an corsetted dresses on the market right now) will be offering 15% off Everything for US customers only on Labor Day only. The sale will exclude, however, pieces from Mistress Rocks, sale items, and bridal pieces.  Use code " LABORCB" at checkout. 
Rafa Corset

Loren Maxi Dress

DL1961

Starting on August 25, sustainable denim brand DL1961 will be offering up to 40% off selected styles with the code "LABORDAY2022." The sale will run until September 5.

Sydney Girlfriend Tapered Jeans

Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 33"

Warp + Weft 

From September 1 until September 6, affordable denim brand Warp + Weft will be offering up to 70% off on their site. Prices will be a marked, and there's no code to access the deals.  

MIA Plus High Rise Flare 33 Inches Jeans

NCE Plus Wide-Leg 27 Inches Jeans

Dynamite 

You can now score an extra 30% off sale items on Dynamite's site from now until Labor Day, no code needed. 

Rita Scoop Neck Midi Dress

Quilted Puffer Jacket

Nice as Heck 

Up and coming brand NICE AS HECK will be running their Labor Day Weekend Sale from September 2 until September 6 and 11:59 PM PST. Shoppers will be able to get anywhere from 20% to 60% off sitewide and free shipping.
Outdoor Rec Baby Tee
Outdoor Rec Gym Shorts

Shop The Best Labor Day Lingerie & Swim Sales

SAME Los Angeles 

Starting on August 29, you'll get up to 75% off sitewide plus 15% off best sellers.  The sale will run until September 5.

Double Layer One-Piece

Tortoise Chain One Piece

Bluebella

 From August 25 until September 5, you'll be able to refresh your lingerie collection by shopping selecte Bluebella pieces for up to 50% off. 

Adeline Panty Sheer/Black

Adeline Bra Sheer/Black

Gonza Swim

Celebrity-adore swimwear line (Kendall Jenner is a fan) is offering up to 50% off this Labor Day Weekend, including best sellers. New styles will be added to the sale from August 16 until September 5, so make sure to check back to see the update deals. For now, shop Jenner's pick below. 

Caroni Ruched Bottom

Caroni Bandeau Top

Monday Swimwear 

Australian and influencer-owned swimwear brand Monday Swimwear will be offering 60% off selected styles on their site this Labor Day Weekend, no code needed. 

Antingua Top

Antigua Bottom

Shop The Best Labor Day Accessories Sales

Sunglass Hut 

Sunglass Hut will be offering $30 to $40 off select pairs of polarized sunglasses for Labor Day Weekennd 2022. The discont is redeemable at any Sunglass Hut store both in the U.S. and online. The sale will start on August 30 and will run until September 6 2022  at 11.59 PM PST. 

Excluded brands include: Chanel, Dior, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Michael Kors, Maui Jim, Ray-Ban Disney, Ray-Ban Ferrari, Ray-Ban Color Block, Oakley Active Goggles, Oakley Kato, Oakley Encoder, Oakley Subzero, Oakley NFL collection, Oakley Sutro Lite Sweep, Persol Steve McQueen and Collaborations, Costa Pro Series.

RAY-BAN RB4171 Erika Classic Glasses

Burberry BE4366 Tamsin Sunglasses

Shop The Best Labor Day Jewelry Sales

Coach

Nab a trendy new handbag in Coach's Labor Day Weekend sale. The brand is offering 25% off select styles starting from August 30 through September 11. The first two days of the sale (August 30 and August 31) will be for members of Coach's Insider program, and the sale will open to the public on September 1. 

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

Willow Tote

NOTTE 

 Use code "ENDOFSUMMER" to score 20% off sitewide on NOTTE's site (opens in new tab) starting on September 2 and ending on September 5.

Puglia Pearl Earrings

Midnight Trio Charm Necklace

Shop The Best Labor Day Sleepwear Sales

Eberjey 

From September 2 until September 5, sleepwear brand Eberjey will be offering up to 40% off all sale tyles with the code "BYESUMMER."

Gisele Printed Shortie Short PJ Set

Gisele Long PJ Set

P.J Salvage 

Starting on August 31, P.J Salvage will be offering up to 45% off selected styles, no code needed. The sale will be running until September 6. 
Sienna Rose Lounge Set

Flannnels PJ Set

Shop The Best Labor Day Shoe Sales

Vince Camuto 

Starting on September 1, Vince Camuto will be offering an additional 50% off sale styles with the code "LABORDAY." The sale will be running until September 6. 

Semtera Woven-Strap Sandal

Haydron Platform Mule

Stuart Weitzman

From September 1 until September 6, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman will be offering 20% off site-wide.  

Soho Loafer

5050 Soho Bootie

