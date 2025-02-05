The rumors are true: Lila Moss has retired her beloved Adidas Sambas in favor of a mysterious new It sneaker. Frankly, I didn't quite believe it myself until I spotted her wearing them out and about in Notting Hill.

After spending an afternoon at the spa on Feb. 4, the model hit the streets in a chunky black shoe known as the Adidas Superstar. Retro in all the right ways, it's easy to see why the 22-year-old daughter of Kate Moss might be drawn to the rubber-soled style. They also happened to pair nicely with the rest of her outfit that day. Clad in a black wool coat, the British star layered an oversized rolled turtleneck sweater with pull-on gray pinstripe pants. She accessorized the look with gold hoops and Saint Laurent's smooth black leather Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag—an investment piece you've likely noticed on the arms of Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes, among others.

Lila Moss pairs gray pinstripe pants with black Adidas Superstar sneakers, a black coat, and a black turtleneck sweater. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Free People Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $198 at Free People

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,650 at Net-a-Porter

Ana Luisa Giulia Gold Hoop Earrings $60 at Nordstrom

As for the exact Superstar subtype she could be sporting, I have a few theories. They could be an extant pair of the brand's foundational Superstar style, which combines a textured rubber toe with a smooth leather upper and that distinctive trio of zigzag stripes. Alternatively, they could be the Superstar ADV: a vulcanized, even more durable version of the shoe designed with skateboarders in mind.

My take on the matter? I think Lila Moss may have received a first look at Adidas's next-gen Superstar II series, which relaunches with four core colorways on Feb. 6. As you might recall, the athletic label has made a few attempts to push the basketball-inspired style in recent years with buzzy campaigns and collaborations—most notably in 2020 with a Blackpink-fronted spot celebrating the design's 50th anniversary. But understandably, the timing has never really been right given the long, celebrity-led reign of the Adidas Samba.

Now, it seems the overlooked style has finally found a patron saint in Moss. So don't be surprised to see the Superstar II join our running list of 2025's best trendy sneakers. There's always room in my closet for another office-ready low-top.