Lila Moss Proves This Underrated Adidas Style Is a Shoe-In for New It-Sneaker Status
Sorry to her beloved Sambas.
The rumors are true: Lila Moss has retired her beloved Adidas Sambas in favor of a mysterious new It sneaker. Frankly, I didn't quite believe it myself until I spotted her wearing them out and about in Notting Hill.
After spending an afternoon at the spa on Feb. 4, the model hit the streets in a chunky black shoe known as the Adidas Superstar. Retro in all the right ways, it's easy to see why the 22-year-old daughter of Kate Moss might be drawn to the rubber-soled style. They also happened to pair nicely with the rest of her outfit that day. Clad in a black wool coat, the British star layered an oversized rolled turtleneck sweater with pull-on gray pinstripe pants. She accessorized the look with gold hoops and Saint Laurent's smooth black leather Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag—an investment piece you've likely noticed on the arms of Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes, among others.
As for the exact Superstar subtype she could be sporting, I have a few theories. They could be an extant pair of the brand's foundational Superstar style, which combines a textured rubber toe with a smooth leather upper and that distinctive trio of zigzag stripes. Alternatively, they could be the Superstar ADV: a vulcanized, even more durable version of the shoe designed with skateboarders in mind.
My take on the matter? I think Lila Moss may have received a first look at Adidas's next-gen Superstar II series, which relaunches with four core colorways on Feb. 6. As you might recall, the athletic label has made a few attempts to push the basketball-inspired style in recent years with buzzy campaigns and collaborations—most notably in 2020 with a Blackpink-fronted spot celebrating the design's 50th anniversary. But understandably, the timing has never really been right given the long, celebrity-led reign of the Adidas Samba.
Now, it seems the overlooked style has finally found a patron saint in Moss. So don't be surprised to see the Superstar II join our running list of 2025's best trendy sneakers. There's always room in my closet for another office-ready low-top.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
