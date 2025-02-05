Lila Moss Proves This Underrated Adidas Style Is a Shoe-In for New It-Sneaker Status

Sorry to her beloved Sambas.

Lila Moss in london
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

The rumors are true: Lila Moss has retired her beloved Adidas Sambas in favor of a mysterious new It sneaker. Frankly, I didn't quite believe it myself until I spotted her wearing them out and about in Notting Hill.

After spending an afternoon at the spa on Feb. 4, the model hit the streets in a chunky black shoe known as the Adidas Superstar. Retro in all the right ways, it's easy to see why the 22-year-old daughter of Kate Moss might be drawn to the rubber-soled style. They also happened to pair nicely with the rest of her outfit that day. Clad in a black wool coat, the British star layered an oversized rolled turtleneck sweater with pull-on gray pinstripe pants. She accessorized the look with gold hoops and Saint Laurent's smooth black leather Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag—an investment piece you've likely noticed on the arms of Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes, among others.

A photo of Lila Moss pairing gray pinstripe pants with black Adidas Superstar sneakers, a black coat, and a black turtleneck sweater.

Lila Moss pairs gray pinstripe pants with black Adidas Superstar sneakers, a black coat, and a black turtleneck sweater.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Free People Addie Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Menswear Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie Menswear Pull-On Pant

Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Gold Hoop Earrings - Giulia Medium
Ana Luisa Giulia Gold Hoop Earrings

As for the exact Superstar subtype she could be sporting, I have a few theories. They could be an extant pair of the brand's foundational Superstar style, which combines a textured rubber toe with a smooth leather upper and that distinctive trio of zigzag stripes. Alternatively, they could be the Superstar ADV: a vulcanized, even more durable version of the shoe designed with skateboarders in mind.

My take on the matter? I think Lila Moss may have received a first look at Adidas's next-gen Superstar II series, which relaunches with four core colorways on Feb. 6. As you might recall, the athletic label has made a few attempts to push the basketball-inspired style in recent years with buzzy campaigns and collaborations—most notably in 2020 with a Blackpink-fronted spot celebrating the design's 50th anniversary. But understandably, the timing has never really been right given the long, celebrity-led reign of the Adidas Samba.

Superstar Foundation
Adidas Originals Superstar Foundation

Superstar Adv Shoes
Adidas Superstar ADV Shoes

Superstar Ii Shoes
Adidas Superstar II Shoes

Now, it seems the overlooked style has finally found a patron saint in Moss. So don't be surprised to see the Superstar II join our running list of 2025's best trendy sneakers. There's always room in my closet for another office-ready low-top.

