The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

From pre-leg Angie to crop-top Gwyneth.
If you're not tired of New York Fashion Week yet, great news: The Emmys are happening this Monday, September 17 on NBC, and, as always, we can expect to see swoon-worthy dresses on the red carpet. Ahead, we celebrate the best in television—and their gorgeous dresses—over the years.
Here's one instance when a supermodel in attendance at an unrelated awards show makes perfect sense. If the Emmys needed any more eyeballs in 1992, they landed on this Parisian bustier number.
Can we talk about 1) this amazing bodysuit Oprah is wearing two decades before the trend and 2) how freaking incredible she looks? Bella Hadid practically channeled her the other night, too.
What's more iconic: this lilac silk dress or the matching choker?
Degeneres rocked silky pajamas in broad daylight before they were in their heyday.
Liquid silk and sequin sheaths are still peak glamour today.
Welcome to peak '90s—a spaghetti strap dress and super thin-strapped stilettos.
Maybe it's because we'll never get over the '90s; maybe it's because baby Angie would win an Emmy that year for playing legendary model Gia Carangi. Either way, her nude Randolph Duke gown only amplifies her star quality.
The white shirt/neon evening board shorts combo feels very modern.
The most Carrie Bradshaw dress SPJ has ever worn on the red carpet.
Lorelai would definitely be proud of Lauren Graham's dress during the height of Gilmore Girls era.
Found: Jen Aniston's Best Look Ever. Also found: further evidence that she only ever wears simple, straight silhouettes. If it ain't broke...
This is basically an ungaro sarong, but stick Halle Berry in it and beach attire suddenly becomes fancy.
Early-aughts Mischa Barton was so glowy and chic in her champagne Oscar de la Renta gown.
Before there was Kim, there was Heidi, who worked her heavily pregnant belly and an up-to-there slit like no other in a scarlet Michael Kors dress.
Enter: Oscars glamour in the form of a one-shoulder jacquard Reem Acra gown with a sweeping train. ::swoons::
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay lit up the red carpet in sunny Carolina Herrera.
Behold: a brief red carpet examination of why Chloë Sevigny is still one of the greatest fashion darlings of all time.
Using her witchy, icy blonde powers, Donatella Versace transformed the Chrysler building into a peplum top for January Jones to wear. It's much more successful than what she did with those blue Solo cups for the 2010 Emmys.
Speaking of Versace...where were you when Blake Lively wore this head-turning crimson gown?
Have crop tops really been a thing for this long? Gwynnie's Pucci ensemble wouldn't look the slightest bit out of place today.
When have you seen panniers at an awards show? Fifty dragon eggs for Khaleesi's Chanel dress.
Origami Donna Karan > any old mermaid gown.
Made you go "aw." Kiernan should always wear Delpozo, TBH.
Like Emma Stone in peach at the 2011 Golden Globes, you're guaranteed to stand out in a sea of frou-frou tulle doilies if you go for sleek, close-cut Calvin.
::Billy Eichner voice:: "WOW, THIS DONNA KARAN IS SO BEAUTIFUL I COULD DIE."
Further proof that the marigold dress is certified red-carpet-gold no matter which award show you're attending. Schilling resembles a walking ray of sunshine in Stella McCartney.
Delpozo FTW any day, any carpet. Don't @ me.
Who needs an Emmy Award when you're wearing this many jewels on your body? You can thank Prada for this dreamy, sternum-baring confection.
A moment of silence for Kristen Bell's stunning floral Zuhair Murad ballgown that belongs on display in the Met.
It's okay to blend in with the red carpet when you look like this. Priyanka Chopra, we are not worthy. Gown courtesy of the genius Jason Wu.