The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

From pre-leg Angie to crop-top Gwyneth.

image
Getty Images

If you're not tired of New York Fashion Week yet, great news: The Emmys are happening this Monday, September 17 on NBC, and, as always, we can expect to see swoon-worthy dresses on the red carpet. Ahead, we celebrate the best in televisionand their gorgeous dresses—over the years.

1 of 32
image
Getty Images
Cindy Crawford, 1992

Here's one instance when a supermodel in attendance at an unrelated awards show makes perfect sense. If the Emmys needed any more eyeballs in 1992, they landed on this Parisian bustier number.

2 of 32
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Getty Images
Oprah, 1994

Can we talk about 1) this amazing bodysuit Oprah is wearing two decades before the trend and 2) how freaking incredible she looks? Bella Hadid practically channeled her the other night, too.

3 of 32
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2010
Getty Images
Courteney Cox, 1995

What's more iconic: this lilac silk dress or the matching choker?

4 of 32
image
Getty Images
Ellen Degeneres, 1995

Degeneres rocked silky pajamas in broad daylight before they were in their heyday.

5 of 32
image
Getty Images
Demi Moore, 1997

Liquid silk and sequin sheaths are still peak glamour today.

6 of 32
image
Getty Images
Jane Leeves, 1998

Welcome to peak '90s—a spaghetti strap dress and super thin-strapped stilettos.

7 of 32
<p>Maybe it's because we'll never get over the '90s; maybe it's because baby Angie would win an Emmy that year for playing legendary model Gia Carangi. Either way, her nude Randolph Duke gown only amplifies her star quality. </p>
Getty
Angelina Jolie, 1998

Maybe it's because we'll never get over the '90s; maybe it's because baby Angie would win an Emmy that year for playing legendary model Gia Carangi. Either way, her nude Randolph Duke gown only amplifies her star quality.

8 of 32
<p>Did we see this at Rosie Assoulin this week or nah? The white shirt/evening board shorts combo feels modern, even now.</p>
Getty
Calista Flockhart, 1999

The white shirt/neon evening board shorts combo feels very modern.

9 of 32
image
Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

The most Carrie Bradshaw dress SPJ has ever worn on the red carpet.

10 of 32
53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Lauren Graham, 2001

Lorelai would definitely be proud of Lauren Graham's dress during the height of Gilmore Girls era.

11 of 32
<p>Found: Jen Aniston's <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g2879/best-celebrity-red-carpet-moments/">Best Look Ever</a>. Also found: further evidence that she only ever wears <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g3118/celebrities-same-cut-dress/?slide=17" target="_blank">simple, straight silhouettes</a>. If it ain't broke... </p>
Getty
Jennifer Aniston, 2004

Found: Jen Aniston's Best Look Ever. Also found: further evidence that she only ever wears simple, straight silhouettes. If it ain't broke...

12 of 32
<p>This is basically an Ungaro sarong, but stick Halle Berry in it, and what could pass as beach attire suddenly becomes Fancy. Side note: I want to know what kind of boning is going on under there. </p>
Matt Baron/BEImages
Halle Berry, 2005

This is basically an ungaro sarong, but stick Halle Berry in it and beach attire suddenly becomes fancy.

13 of 32
<p>Did you just go "Awww?" Because I did. Early-aughties Mischa Barton was so glowy and so chic, <em>and</em> she wore champagne Oscar de la Renta. *sigh* </p>
Getty
Mischa Barton, 2005

Early-aughts Mischa Barton was so glowy and chic in her champagne Oscar de la Renta gown.

14 of 32
<p>Before there was Kim, there was Heidi, who worked her heavily pregnant belly and an up-to-there slit like no other in scarlet Michael Kors. </p>
Getty
Heidi Klum, 2006

Before there was Kim, there was Heidi, who worked her heavily pregnant belly and an up-to-there slit like no other in a scarlet Michael Kors dress.

15 of 32
image
Getty Images
Christina Appelgate, 2008

Enter: Oscars glamour in the form of a one-shoulder jacquard Reem Acra gown with a sweeping train. ::swoons::

16 of 32
<p>Ow ow. <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/news/a15895/taylor-swift-law-and-order/">Taylor Swift's potential coworker</a> lit up the red carpet in sunny Carolina Herrera. How great is that color on her? </p>
Getty
Mariska Hargitay, 2008

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay lit up the red carpet in sunny Carolina Herrera.

17 of 32
image
Getty Images
Chloë Sevigny, 2009

Behold: a brief red carpet examination of why Chloë Sevigny is still one of the greatest fashion darlings of all time.

18 of 32
<p>Using her witchy, icy blonde powers, Donatella Versace transformed the Chrysler building into a peplum top for January Jones to wear. Much more successful than what she did with those blue Solo cups for the 2010 Emmys. </p>
Getty
January Jones, 2009

Using her witchy, icy blonde powers, Donatella Versace transformed the Chrysler building into a peplum top for January Jones to wear. It's much more successful than what she did with those blue Solo cups for the 2010 Emmys.

19 of 32
image
Getty Images
Blake Lively, 2009

Speaking of Versace...where were you when Blake Lively wore this head-turning crimson gown?

20 of 32
<p>Jeez. Have crop tops really been a thing for this long? That Gwynnie's Pucci ensemble wouldn't look out of place today really says something about the longevity of some trends. </p>
Getty
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011

Have crop tops really been a thing for this long? Gwynnie's Pucci ensemble wouldn't look the slightest bit out of place today.

21 of 32
<p>When have you seen panniers at an awards show? Fifty dragon eggs for Khaleesi's Chanel dress. </p>
Getty
Emilia Clarke, 2012

When have you seen panniers at an awards show? Fifty dragon eggs for Khaleesi's Chanel dress.

22 of 32
<p>How is this not more well-known?? Origami Donna Karan &gt; any old mermaid gown.</p>
Getty
Linda Cardellini, 2013

Origami Donna Karan > any old mermaid gown.

23 of 32
<p>Did you go "Awwww" again but in a different way? Kiernan should always wear Delpozo, TBH, because she looks <em>so </em>cute here. </p>
Getty
Kiernan Shipka, 2013

Made you go "aw." Kiernan should always wear Delpozo, TBH.

24 of 32
<p>Like Emma Stone in peach at the 2011 Golden Globes, you're guaranteed to stand out in a see of frou-frou tulle doilies if you go for sleek, close-cut Calvin.</p>
Getty
Rose Byrne, 2013

Like Emma Stone in peach at the 2011 Golden Globes, you're guaranteed to stand out in a sea of frou-frou tulle doilies if you go for sleek, close-cut Calvin.

25 of 32
<p>In your best Billy Eichner voice: "WOW THIS DONNA KARAN IS SO BEAUTIFUL I COULD DIE."</p>
Getty
Lizzy Caplan, 2014

::Billy Eichner voice:: "WOW, THIS DONNA KARAN IS SO BEAUTIFUL I COULD DIE."

26 of 32
image
Getty Images
Taylor Schilling, 2015

Further proof that the marigold dress is certified red-carpet-gold no matter which award show you're attending. Schilling resembles a walking ray of sunshine in Stella McCartney.

27 of 32
image
Getty Images
Joanna Newsom, 2015

Delpozo FTW any day, any carpet. Don't @ me.

28 of 32
image
Getty Images
Sarah Paulson, 2016

Who needs an Emmy Award when you're wearing this many jewels on your body? You can thank Prada for this dreamy, sternum-baring confection.

29 of 32
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Getty Images
Kristen Bell, 2016

A moment of silence for Kristen Bell's stunning floral Zuhair Murad ballgown that belongs on display in the Met.

30 of 32
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra, 2016

It's okay to blend in with the red carpet when you look like this. Priyanka Chopra, we are not worthy. Gown courtesy of the genius Jason Wu.

