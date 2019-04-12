image
Today's Top Stories
1
You Need These 14 Lip Shades for Spring
image
2
10 Years of Women in the World With Tina Brown
image
3
We Have to Acknowledge That CBD Use Is a Privilege
image
4
11 Pairs of Work Pants That Pass the Style Test
image
5
Your First Glimpse of the Charlie's Angels Reboot

13 Summer Boots to Wear With Your Dresses or Denim Shorts

Your blistered feet need a break.

image
By Marina Liao
Street Style - LFW September 2018
Christian VierigGetty Images

Summer boots might seem like an oxymoron. Sure, your instinct is to let those toes wiggle free in the sunshine. But, have you ever examined your feet at the end of a long day outside? Ten bucks says they're dirty and covered in dust and debris from walking around all day. (Yeah, gross.)

That's where boots come in. Many styles now come with ventilation designed right in, so you don't have to worry about overheating. Plus, booties pair especially well with dresses, skirts, and denim shorts (as proven on the runways and by street style stars). You can even find them in all colors, from stark white to gentle yellows and lilacs. Dare I say the "cooler" way to dress up your favorite maxi skirt is with a boot, not a pair of sandals.

Here, 13 boots with a bit of that summertime fun, so they won't send you straight back to deepest winter dread. (Though you could definitely wear them then, too.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Leather Ankle Boot
Mango mango.com
$119.99
SHOP IT

No colored boot is more versatile for summer than white. It's a blank canvas for you to wear with floral dresses, denim midi skirts, and lightly-washed distressed jeans. This kitten heel gives you a little elevation without the foot pain and the smooth design makes it look way more expensive than its $120 price tag.

2 Huxley High Ankle Boots
Topshop topshop.com
$140.00
SHOP IT

Go sockless! This pair, which looks like a cross between a sandal and a mule, features a backless cut and ankle straps. The design also has a western influence for those who want that vibe, but aren't in the market for an actual pair of cowboy boots. 

3 Original Nebula Short Rain Boots
Hunter Boots hunterboots.com
$150.00
SHOP IT

On the off-chance it rains, you'll be equipped with these iridescent boots from Hunter. Depending on how the light hits them, you'll see reflections of pink, yellow, gold, and maybe even green. These mermaid-like hues are sure to brighten up your summer day even if the sun decides not to show.

4 1460 Pascal 8 Eye Boots
Dr. Martens shopbop.com
$140.00
SHOP IT

Black combat boots may be your go-to for winter, but for summer try something lighter like this blue moon hue. This, coupled with the coffee-brown sole gives the boot a freshness for the season. You can style it with white denim shorts or under a flowing maxi dress for an edgy-cool look.

5 The Brady Lowcut Bootie
Madewell madewell.com
$168.00
SHOP IT

Rejoice! You can finally expose your ankles and legs without facing frigid gusts of wind. Celebrate with this super low-cut bootie—it'll pair seamlessly with whatever you have in your warm-weather wardrobe. It's almost like wearing your favorite ballerina flat, except with more cushion, padding, and a heel. Plus, the slip-on style is the ease we all want for summer. 

6 Rochelle Boots
Kate Spade katespade.com
$498.00
SHOP IT

Your outfits will never lack color with this lavender knee-high boot from Kate Spade. Spotted on the runways under maxi dresses, this style of shoe is best worn with a floral print for that '70s vibe. Come fall, it'll pair just as easily with tights and a knitted cream dress.

7 Booties With Western-Style Cutouts
Maje us.maje.com
$425.00
SHOP IT

Don't ask us to give up our suede brown booties because we won't. Though, if your pair is completely destroyed from overuse, buy this one from Maje. It has subtle stitching on the sides and toe, combined with a Cuban heel and western-style cutouts. This boot is suitable for every day wear, so you don't have to think twice about how to style it. 

8 O.X.S. Ankle boot
O.X.S. yoox.com
$194.00
SHOP IT

Going to music festivals this season? You'll need a sturdy boot like this that can get you past the mosh pit to center stage. (Imagine being stepped on while in sandals vs. this boot. I'd pick the latter.) A bandana gives this shoe extra style points and the craftsmanship is done in Italy—bellissimo.  

9 Keenan Bootie
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn nordstrom.com
$140.00
SHOP IT

These shoes look like cowboy boots taken down a few notches. The toned-down ankle style is more wearable for day-to-day activities, like taking a stroll through the park or meeting up with friends at an outdoor barbecue. Pair with denim shorts and a white bodysuit. Add a flannel shirt, if you really want to go there. 

10 Camrose Bootie
Vince nordstrom.com
$227.50
SHOP IT

For minimalists who just want a low, flat bootie, I present this option from Vince. The shiny leather and pointy toe give the shoe a fancy feel, yet it's still wearable for whatever you have planned. (I bet you can even bike in this.) The low heel makes it perfect for walking around outside without getting blisters or arch cramps. 

11 O.X.S. Ankle Boot
O.X.S. yoox.com
$159.00
SHOP IT

If I had to imagine a piña colada drink in shoe form, this would be it. This tropical bootie looks tough but chill, thanks to the leafy prints and sunshine-yellow background. Frayed threads give the boot an unfinished feel that says, "I'm not trying too hard." 

12 Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
Mango mango.com
$169.99
SHOP IT

On the heels of cow print nail art, here's a cow print bootie from Mango. Unlike its counterparts (leopard print, zebra, or snakeskin), this design is relatively unexpected but cool in a farm-girl-meets-the-city kind of way. I can imagine myself wearing these underneath a white dress or with high-waisted mom jeans and a crop top. (Please don't say yee-haw to me.)

13 Finite Block Heel Bootie
Jeffrey Campbell nordstrom.com
$164.95
SHOP IT

"How the hell would I wear this!?" is what you're probably thinking. Don't fret, just pull a J.Lo. (Confused? Click here.) You can easily work these in with jeans and a plain top or under a thin jersey dress. They're a statement shoe for the ladies who have something to say. 

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Day 2 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19 You're About to See Bucket Hats Everywhere
image STORY and Macy's Launch a Pop-Up Shop
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Rodarte & Universal Standard Drop Collaboration
image 5 Swimsuit Trends to Try This Summer
image
It's Time to Shop for New Spring Jackets
image
The 15 Top Supermodels of the 2000s
image The Co-Founder of Modern Fertility's Work Uniform
Today - Season 66
Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments Ever
image Canvas Bags: The Purse to Shop This Spring
image 10 Leggings on Amazon With Rave Reviews