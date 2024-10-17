36 On-Sale Designer Handbags From Nordstrom’s Fall Sale to Refresh Your Collection
The best part? They all ring in at $350 and under.
If there's ever a time you look down at your outfit and think something's missing, I can practically guarantee it's a trendy handbag. A complimentary shoulder bag or a mini top-handle style can pull an outfit together in a pinch. Luckily, Nordstrom's Fall Sale includes a slew of designer bags to refresh your collection.
There's no better time to shop for a new bag than right now: Nordstrom has over 300 discounted options to mull over. Heading on a big trip over the holidays? You'll need a trusted weekender bag to get you through your getaway. Or maybe you're looking for an on-trend suede handbag to impress your most fashion-forward friend. Whatever's on your shopping list, there's bound to be a pick for you.
If you would rather not spend the time to scour every page on Nordstrom, no worries—I did the work for you. Ahead, find the best 36 bags from the sale section. They hail from editor-favorite brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Rag & Bone, and more, all with a price tag of $350 and under. Don't wait too long to choose your favorite—the sale ends October 28, and I've already spotted a few favorite finds that will quickly sell out.
- On-Sale Travel Bags
- On-Sale Tote Bags
- On-Sale Shoulder Bags
- On-Sale Crossbody Bags
On-Sale Travel Bags
Holiday travel is coming up—it's time to get prepped. If you're heading on a quick trip over the weekend, a duffle bag is just the right size to pack all of your essentials. Meanwhile, a practical and chic backpack will organize your carry-on items and allow you to go hands-free at the airport.
On-Sale Tote Bags
Whether you're looking for an essential leather tote bag or a trendier mini option, Nordstrom has plenty of on-sale options to fawn over. My favorites include structured picks from Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade, a snakeskin option from Brahmin, and an of-the-moment bowling-style bag from Oryany.
On-Sale Shoulder Bags
A cool shoulder bag is sometimes just what your outfit needs. I scrolled through Nordstrom's selection and discovered so many discounted options, from carry-all hobo bags to smaller silhouettes you can pair with your going-out outfits. I even found some trendier ones, like a suede bag and a wine-red pick, one of fall's top colors.
On-Sale Crossbody Bags
Prefer to go hands-free? A stylish crossbody bag is the way to go. Lucky for you, Nordstrom's Fall Sale is flooded with chic options. There are compact picks with just enough room for your phone and essentials from Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade. You could also opt for a messenger or bucket from Maison de Sabré and Selena if you need more room.
