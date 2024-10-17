36 On-Sale Designer Handbags From Nordstrom’s Fall Sale to Refresh Your Collection

The best part? They all ring in at $350 and under.

White top handle bag with jeans and black mary jane shoes
If there's ever a time you look down at your outfit and think something's missing, I can practically guarantee it's a trendy handbag. A complimentary shoulder bag or a mini top-handle style can pull an outfit together in a pinch. Luckily, Nordstrom's Fall Sale includes a slew of designer bags to refresh your collection.

There's no better time to shop for a new bag than right now: Nordstrom has over 300 discounted options to mull over. Heading on a big trip over the holidays? You'll need a trusted weekender bag to get you through your getaway. Or maybe you're looking for an on-trend suede handbag to impress your most fashion-forward friend. Whatever's on your shopping list, there's bound to be a pick for you.

If you would rather not spend the time to scour every page on Nordstrom, no worries—I did the work for you. Ahead, find the best 36 bags from the sale section. They hail from editor-favorite brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Rag & Bone, and more, all with a price tag of $350 and under. Don't wait too long to choose your favorite—the sale ends October 28, and I've already spotted a few favorite finds that will quickly sell out.

  • On-Sale Travel Bags
  • On-Sale Tote Bags
  • On-Sale Shoulder Bags
  • On-Sale Crossbody Bags

On-Sale Travel Bags

Holiday travel is coming up—it's time to get prepped. If you're heading on a quick trip over the weekend, a duffle bag is just the right size to pack all of your essentials. Meanwhile, a practical and chic backpack will organize your carry-on items and allow you to go hands-free at the airport.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag
Maison de Sabré Large Leather Soft Backpack

Maison de Sabré Large Leather Soft Backpack (Was $459)

Maison de Sabré Mini Soft Leather Backpack
Maison de Sabré Mini Soft Leather Backpack (Was $289)

Small Grand Ambition Leather Convertible Backpack
Cole Haan Small Grand Ambition Leather Convertible Backpack (Was $328)

Duffle Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Duffle Bag (Was $228)

Nola Croc Embossed Leather Backpack
Brahmin Nola Croc Embossed Leather Backpack (Was $325)

Duxbury Croc Embossed Leather Weekend Bag
Brahmin Duxbury Croc Embossed Leather Weekend Bag (Was $495)

Maison de Sabré Nylon Backpack

Maison de Sabré Nylon Backpack (Was $269)

Purpose 16-Inch Laptop Backpack
Lux and Nyx Purpose 16-Inch Laptop Backpack (Was $115)

On-Sale Tote Bags

Whether you're looking for an essential leather tote bag or a trendier mini option, Nordstrom has plenty of on-sale options to fawn over. My favorites include structured picks from Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade, a snakeskin option from Brahmin, and an of-the-moment bowling-style bag from Oryany.

Vince Camuto Eshva Leather Tote
Vince Camuto Eshva Leather Tote (Was $268)

Amour Leather Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Amour Leather Tote (Was $398)

Maison de Sabré Small Leather Soft Tote

Maison de Sabré Small Leather Soft Tote (Was $319)

Aimee Kestenberg Lenny Tote
Aimee Kestenberg Lenny Tote (Was $278)

Essential Soft Leather Tote
Cole Haan Essential Soft Leather Tote (Was $298)

Maison de Sabré Tall Leather Soft Tote

Maison de Sabré Tall Leather Soft Tote (Was $379)

Mini Manhattan Pebbled Leather Tote
Kate Spade New York Mini Manhattan Pebbled Leather Tote (Was $448)

Adele Crossbody Bowling Bag Tote
Oryany Adele Crossbody Bowling Bag Tote (Was $388)

Jeanne Tote
Brahmin Jeanne Tote (Was $365)

On-Sale Shoulder Bags

A cool shoulder bag is sometimes just what your outfit needs. I scrolled through Nordstrom's selection and discovered so many discounted options, from carry-all hobo bags to smaller silhouettes you can pair with your going-out outfits. I even found some trendier ones, like a suede bag and a wine-red pick, one of fall's top colors.

The Sak Sequoia Hobo
The Sak Sequoia Hobo (Was $199)

Mini Spire Hobo Bag
Rag & bone Mini Spire Hobo Bag (Was $348)

Mock Croc Leather Janet Bag
Sandra Mock Croc Leather Janet Bag (Was $445)

Hamilton Hobo Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Hamilton Hobo Bag (Was $228)

Grand Ambition Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Mini Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $298)

Penn Tie Tye Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Penn Tie Tye Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $275)

Marza Leather Shoulder Bag
Vince Camuto Marza Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $228)

Bali Double Entry Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Bali Double Entry Bag (Was $248)

Cynthia Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
Brahmin Cynthia Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $325)

On-Sale Crossbody Bags

Prefer to go hands-free? A stylish crossbody bag is the way to go. Lucky for you, Nordstrom's Fall Sale is flooded with chic options. There are compact picks with just enough room for your phone and essentials from Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade. You could also opt for a messenger or bucket from Maison de Sabré and Selena if you need more room.

Chaise Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Chaise Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $295)

Amour Leather Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Amour Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $228)

Kate Spade New York Carlyle Leather Wallet on a Chain
Kate Spade New York Carlyle Leather Wallet on a Chain (Was $228)

Olivia Duo Monton 6
Teddy Blake Olivia Duo Monton 6" (Was $355)

Oryany Lottie Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag (Was $268)

Oryany Selena Leather Bucket Bag
Selena Leather Bucket Bag (Was $318)

Way Out Leather Crossbody Bag
Aimee Kestenberg Way Out Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $198)

Maison de Sabré Leather Flaire Messenger Bag

Maison de Sabré Leather Flaire Messenger Bag (Was $379)

The Sak Lucia Crossbody (Was $149)

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

