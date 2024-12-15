Rihanna Elevates Her Designer Crocs Clogs With a Massive Fur Coat
The designer Crocs alone retail for $250.
Leave it to Rihanna to make Crocs feel like a luxe, high-fashion accessory.
The "Lift Me Up" singer pulled off this seemingly-impossible fashion feat while out shopping with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 14.
The shopping day outfit—which mixed sporty casual wear, Crocs and a vintage, full-length fur coat—is one of those looks that only Rihanna could ever pull off:
While every piece in the over-the-top outfit is amazing in its own way, the shoes probably demand attention the most. When it comes to divisive fashion, few brands can compete with the polarizing power of Crocs, but it's hard to imagine anyone truly objecting to the paid Rihanna opted for, from the brand's collaboration with Simone Rocha.
Specifically, Rihanna wore the Simone Rocha x Crocs Embellished Stomp Clogs, which retail for $250 and update the brand's classic black shoe by adding high-end elegance with faux pearl and gem embellishments and also come in a faux fur-lined version.
Of course, the rest of the look is pure Rihanna perfection, too and includes a Martine Rose Track Jacket, Gucci ribbed-knit wool shorts and sunglasses, and a vintage tan, floor-length fur coat from Valentino Alixandre Furs, according to RIH Fashion Content on Instagram, which shared IDs for the pieces in a post about the outfit.
The tan fur coat might look familiar to Rihanna's faithful fashion followers. The singer paired the same coat with a $6 pair of boxers in November.
Of course, examples of the Fenty Beauty founder's flair for OTT accessories aren't hard to find, from street style examples like the gloves with oversized fur cuffs she wore last week and the giant fur bag she carried for a dinner outing in Los Angeles in September to red carpet looks, like the whimsical turquoise fur hat she wore to the Fashion Awards in London this month.
Fashion is a huge part of Rihanna's life—in fact, she recently revealed in an April 2024 discussion with Mel Ottenberg for Interview that it played a big role in her connection with A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares sons RZA and Riot.
"We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his shit, he would show up to my launches," she said of her connection with A$AP Rocky, who she knew for a long time before things turned romantic at "the end of 2019."
"We’ve known each other for a long time," she continued. "I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
