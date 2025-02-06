Rihanna Remixes the Rich-Looking Snakeskin Trend With Baggy Jeans
As a snakeskin lover, I feel so validated right now.
As a joint fashion person household, my living room has been the scene of many a hot sartorial debate. One of the longest-standing disputes centers around the merit of faux snakeskin. I'm very much pro, grabbing it every time I see it on store shelves. My partner, meanwhile, is anti—they think it's tacky and unpleasantly Millennial-coded. But, as of last night, Rihanna has finally settled the dispute over the rich-looking trend once and for all—and I'm happy to report that I was absolutely right.
On Wed., Feb. 5, the pop star stepped out in Los Angeles for a sushi dinner at A-list favorite Nobu—a spot that has played host to many iconic celebrity outfits over the years. Celebrating her cousin's birthday, Rihanna wore a look that was equal parts casual and impossibly chic. The hero of her ensemble was a caramel-colored, long-line car coat printed with an opulent snake print.
Driving home the ultra-wealthy feeling, she accessorized with a humongous sapphire ring. From there, Rihanna went a bit more chill, finishing the look with a baggy pair of black-washed jeans. Though photos only showed these three pieces, her 'fit still felt put-together and utterly fashion-forward—thanks to a little well-placed snakeskin.
It's actually been a very validating couple of months for Team Snakeskin. It all started when Dua Lipa stepped out in an ivory-toned trench coat washed in the print. Only a few weeks later, Kim Kardashian co-signed the motif on Christmas Eve, wearing the print from head to toe—her dress, her boots: all snakeskin.
Vindication is so sweet.
Shop Snakeskin Separates Inspired By Rihanna
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince William Made a Heartbreaking Admission About His Childhood to Princess Kate
A new royal book reveals a "poignant" interaction between the couple.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Make Staples Feel So Not Basic
The pair demonstrated outfit-repeating done right on their mid-week movie date.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift's Early Super Bowl Manicure Is Valentine's Day-Coded
Her nail artist confirmed exactly which shades she used.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Dusts Off Her Favorite Vintage Fashion Trend for a Date With Louis Partridge, in a Polka Dot Reformation Dress
Here's where you can buy it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish Wear Matching "Office Siren" Suits, But Couldn't Look More Different
They couldn't have approached it more differently.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Dresses Like a Living Doll at Marc Jacobs's New York Fashion Week Show, in Bright Colors and Elf Shoes
Viral elf shoes included.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Her Favorite Winter Coat Trend to the Gym With Fresh Alo Leggings
And you can still shop it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Skips Pants in Her New Ôrebella Fragrance Campaign, Posing in Tighty Whities and a Tank
She takes the pantsless trend literally.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Massive Pink Fur Coat and $3,580 Crystal-Covered Gown for the Grammys After-Party
Any "All I Have" fans in the house?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gracie Abrams Is So Bridal-Coded in Butter Yellow Chanel on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
I love this custom look, I'm (not) sorry!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Changes From a White Tee and Jeans to Sequin-Covered Hot Pants at the FireAid Benefit Concert
She changed from a plain tee and jeans into the opposite.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published