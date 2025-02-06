Rihanna Remixes the Rich-Looking Snakeskin Trend With Baggy Jeans

Rihanna is spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles, enjoying a night out to celebrate her cousin’s birthday on Feb. 5.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
As a joint fashion person household, my living room has been the scene of many a hot sartorial debate. One of the longest-standing disputes centers around the merit of faux snakeskin. I'm very much pro, grabbing it every time I see it on store shelves. My partner, meanwhile, is anti—they think it's tacky and unpleasantly Millennial-coded. But, as of last night, Rihanna has finally settled the dispute over the rich-looking trend once and for all—and I'm happy to report that I was absolutely right.

On Wed., Feb. 5, the pop star stepped out in Los Angeles for a sushi dinner at A-list favorite Nobu—a spot that has played host to many iconic celebrity outfits over the years. Celebrating her cousin's birthday, Rihanna wore a look that was equal parts casual and impossibly chic. The hero of her ensemble was a caramel-colored, long-line car coat printed with an opulent snake print.

Rihanna is spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles, enjoying a night out to celebrate her cousin’s birthday on Feb. 5.

Rihanna wears a snakeskin jacket for dinner at Nobu.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Driving home the ultra-wealthy feeling, she accessorized with a humongous sapphire ring. From there, Rihanna went a bit more chill, finishing the look with a baggy pair of black-washed jeans. Though photos only showed these three pieces, her 'fit still felt put-together and utterly fashion-forward—thanks to a little well-placed snakeskin.

It's actually been a very validating couple of months for Team Snakeskin. It all started when Dua Lipa stepped out in an ivory-toned trench coat washed in the print. Only a few weeks later, Kim Kardashian co-signed the motif on Christmas Eve, wearing the print from head to toe—her dress, her boots: all snakeskin.

Vindication is so sweet.

