The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show isn't until October 15, but Sabrina Carpenter is already dressing like she could hit the runway with the angels.

The "Please Please Please" singer kicked off her Short 'n Sweet tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, in a set of custom Victoria's Secret lingerie. Carpenter's recent onstage style, orchestrated by stylist Jared Ellner, is defined by pin-up-worthy corsets and bodysuits reimagined for a female gaze: sequins, pastels, and towering platform boots are all common guest-stars during her shows. But for the first show of her headlining tour, Carpenter dialed up the ingenue energy by several notches. Her baby-pink, strapless bodysuit, babydoll, and stockings, were hand-bedazzled with thousands of Swarovski crystals—150,000, to be exact.

Sabrina Carpenter debuted a custom Victoria's Secret set on the first night of the Short 'n Sweet tour, created in collaboration between the brand and her stylist, Jared Ellner. (Image credit: Alfredo Flores)

According to the brand, Carpenter's custom lingerie took 140 hours to complete by hand. The resulting detailing included subtle '70s flowers along the cups of her bodysuit—plus a red lipstick kiss just below Carpenter's left hip. Her overall styling also embraced a feminine throwback aesthetic with cascading curls and feathery bangs, along with glowy pink blush and fluttery mascara.

Carpenter's set, worn during the first act of her performance, features 150,000 Swarovski crystals. (Image credit: Alfredo Flores)

Carpenter's costume also featured custom garters and "Taste Me" embroidered tights. (Image credit: Alfredo Flores)

As Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet album has climbed the charts, so have the number of Victoria's Secret looks in her performance wardrobe. Taking the stage at the 2024 MTV VMAs earlier this September, Carpenter wore another custom Victoria's Secret bodysuit. That one matched the interstellar theme of her set, in a dazzling white with silver sequins and fringe along the hips. Earlier this summer, the "Taste" singer performed at Coachella in a vintage Victoria's Secret teddy.

Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet era has included plenty of custom Victoria's Secret, including her bodysuit for the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter isn't the only Gen Z artist who's been channeling her inner angel on the concert circuit. Olivia Rodrigo's Coachella outfit was actually custom Victoria's Secret; Renée Rapp has also picked VS pieces for a few performances this year.

The "Espresso" singer is only at the start of her nationwide tour. And if the onstage stylings of her close friend Taylor Swift are any indication, Sabrina Carpenter might have a few variations on her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie up her bedazzled sleeves.

