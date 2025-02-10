Selena Gomez looked every bit the bride-to-be at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award gala. On Feb. 9—while the rest of the world was watching the Super Bowl (and Taylor Swift)—the Rare Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre wearing her best bridal mini dress yet.

On her way into the venue, Gomez covered the off-white shift with an oversize beige fur wrap coat that fell to her ankles. Nour Hammour has been the billionaire's fur-trimmed coat brand of choice this winter, and here, it certainly seems like stylist Erin Walsh pulled another shearling statement piece from the line. In December, memorably, the billionaire got engaged wearing a similarly textural Yeti coat.

Selena Gomez poses outside the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award gala wearing a furry beige wrap coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nour Hammour Isadora Sumptuous Shearling Coat $2,950 at Nour Hammour

Underneath her fluffy marshmallow jacket, the Emilia Pérez star layered a cream-colored mini with high neckline and a spiraling peplum rosette detail across her hips. The frock instantly recalled the intricately beaded white Raisa Vanessa dress the "Single Soon" singer chose for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. It's also a nod to the peplum trend's resurgence—which Gomez championed with another little white dress at Cannes last summer.

Selena Gomez sports a cream-colored mini shift dress with a rosette peplum detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magda Butrym Gathered Cotton Mini Dress $1,820 at Moda Operandi

The Oscar nominee accessorized her wifey-coded ensemble with matching white Christian Louboutin slingback heels adorned with a double-strap buckle detail at the ankle. Of course, no outfit would be complete for the Rare Beauty mogul without her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring from producer Benny Blanco. She also wore a couple additional teardrop and leaf-shaped diamond cocktail rings for good measure.

Selena Gomez accessorizes her mini dress with white Christian Louboutin slingback heels and her diamond engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Louboutin Sporty Kate Red Sole Slingback Pumps $845 at Bergdorf Goodman

The Only Murders in the Building actor finished the look by styling her lob haircut in brushed-out brunette S-waves. Her makeup, meanwhile, combined a mostly matte complexion with '60s mod-inspired peach lipstick and fluttering eyelashes. Could this naturally perfected-looking glam be an early glimpse of her future wedding makeup? Only time will tell.

