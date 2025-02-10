Selena Gomez Embraces Her Bride-to-Be Era With a White Peplum Mini Dress and Marshmallow Coat
She stunned in monochromatic white at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Selena Gomez looked every bit the bride-to-be at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award gala. On Feb. 9—while the rest of the world was watching the Super Bowl (and Taylor Swift)—the Rare Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre wearing her best bridal mini dress yet.
On her way into the venue, Gomez covered the off-white shift with an oversize beige fur wrap coat that fell to her ankles. Nour Hammour has been the billionaire's fur-trimmed coat brand of choice this winter, and here, it certainly seems like stylist Erin Walsh pulled another shearling statement piece from the line. In December, memorably, the billionaire got engaged wearing a similarly textural Yeti coat.
Underneath her fluffy marshmallow jacket, the Emilia Pérez star layered a cream-colored mini with high neckline and a spiraling peplum rosette detail across her hips. The frock instantly recalled the intricately beaded white Raisa Vanessa dress the "Single Soon" singer chose for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January. It's also a nod to the peplum trend's resurgence—which Gomez championed with another little white dress at Cannes last summer.
The Oscar nominee accessorized her wifey-coded ensemble with matching white Christian Louboutin slingback heels adorned with a double-strap buckle detail at the ankle. Of course, no outfit would be complete for the Rare Beauty mogul without her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring from producer Benny Blanco. She also wore a couple additional teardrop and leaf-shaped diamond cocktail rings for good measure.
The Only Murders in the Building actor finished the look by styling her lob haircut in brushed-out brunette S-waves. Her makeup, meanwhile, combined a mostly matte complexion with '60s mod-inspired peach lipstick and fluttering eyelashes. Could this naturally perfected-looking glam be an early glimpse of her future wedding makeup? Only time will tell.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
