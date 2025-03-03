Kendall Jenner hit not one but two after-parties following the 2025 Oscars. Her first stop of the night was Vanity Fair's star-studded soirée, where the supermodel met up with her sister Kylie Jenner as well as her lifelong bestie Hailey Bieber. There, the 29-year-old arrived wearing an archival Thierry Mugler naked dress constructed from sheer black lace and floral leather appliqués. Borrowed from the French designer's Spring/Summer 1992 RTW collection, the gown paired flared sleeves with a high neckline for a look that blurred the line between sexy and elegant.

But Jenner's trusted stylist Dani Michelle didn't stop at one stunning Mugler pull. Why would she? Indeed, for Hollywood's biggest night, Michelle made sure the model had an even skimpier Mugler ensemble on hand for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Oscars after-party.

Kendall Jenner accessorizes her Mugler cut-out mini dress with sheer black tights, a chain shoulder bag, and a brunette bob haircut. (Image credit: Backgrid)

After changing en route to the private party, Jenner stepped out of her black car sporting another archival Mugler design: a black mini dress that truly redefined the meaning of the word "mini." In fact, when I first laid eyes on this look, I thought it was a romper. Seemingly crafted from skintight black velvet, the frock combined swirling mesh cut-outs and a plunging neckline with razor-thin straps and a thigh-high hem. For an elevated take on club-ready dressing, she accessorized the outfit with sheer black tights, matching black heels, red stud earrings, and a black chain shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner dons an archival Mugler mini dress for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Her glam, meanwhile, showcased a blunt brunette bob haircut chopped by Sally Herschberger, brown smoky eye makeup, and rosey-nude lipstick. She looked incredible, to say the least. But frankly, she had no choice! When you're partying with Queen B, you've got to to bring your fashion and beauty A-game.

