Taylor Swift's UFO Monse Dress Stars in Simone Ashley's 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Wardrobe
From the VMAs to 'Runway'.
A new cast of It girls has entered The Devil Wears Prada-verse. Yesterday, Pauline Chalamet, Bria Condon, Helen J. Shen, and Simone Ashley joined veterans Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt on the sequel's Manhattan set. Sneak peeks at costumes revealed the newcomers are following their predecessors' leads while also paying homage to real-life style icons.
On day three of filming, the Bridgerton star was spotted in her character's first Runway-ready outfit. Ashley's role is being kept under wraps, but if her debut teased anything, it's that she's a Swiftie-turned-fashion-girl. Devoted Swifties immediately clocked the UFO tapestry print on her Monse dress—the very same illustration from Taylor Swift's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards attire. According to the designer, the piece drew inspiration from the "iconic sci-fi films of the 1950s," while the leather buckle straps "blended vintage charm with modern flair."
From there, Ashley office-proofed the piece with a white shirt, buttoned all the way to the stiff collar. Instead of tights, Ashley chose more modern hosiery: knee-high black socks paired with ankle-strap patent pumps, courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. Sheer socks are trending, but Ashley's were completely opaque—perhaps the fad's next iteration. To finish, she popped on small hoop earrings and a gold bracelet stack.
UFO prints aren't quite yet enjoying the same en masse adoration as polka-dot and gingham. Their previous champion, however, is worth billions. In Sept. 2024, Taylor Swift took home seven trophies at the 2024 MTV VMAs in Ashley's Tapestry Dress, plus a few custom alterations. Monse hand-beaded the "Mastermind" singer's mini with multi-color crystals. The skirt was modified to be asymmetrical, as extra fabric draped below her hip.
The otherworldly theme continued at the after-party, hosted by Swift at Electric Lady Studios, her favorite recording studio in New York City. This time, she coupled a corset with a pleated mini skirt, cinched with two buckles on her hip. Then, Swift layered an oversize jacket atop her shoulders, in the same earthy colorway.
The alien print has become a calling card for Monse, stretching across outerwear, bottoms, home decor—and apparently all the way into The Devil Wears Prada 2's fashion universe.
Simone Ashley's 'Devil Wears Prada' Look
