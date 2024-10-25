When I get dressed for a concert—like, say, when I reported on Taylor Swift's Reputation outfit change from the Eras Tour in Miami last week—I think about comfort more than anything. Three hours is a long time to spend on my feet (and I will stand, and dance, for the entire set). I'm fine sacrificing aesthetics for the sake of fully enjoying the moment. But then again, no one is taking a picture of me and my ergonomic footwear in the stands.

All that's to say: I was impressed when I caught Sofia Richie Grainge's choice in shoes to attend Paris Hilton's Los Angeles performance on Oct. 24. She threw concert comfort out the window, instead showing up to the Hollywood Palladium in a towering pair of metallic Bottega Veneta "Cha Cha" sandals. (Retail price: $1,150.)

Sofia Richie Grainge stopped by Paris Hilton's concert in an oversize leather jacket and high-waist jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her shiny, 4-in. heels were the literal high point of an otherwise relatable and casual concert outfit. Taking cues from fellow Saint Laurent fans Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Richie Grainge layered an oversize YSL bomber jacket over a white T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. I have a feeling the latter came from Still Here, a New York City-based label the model has been known to wear in her street style.

For any fall concert, I can imagine throwing on the exact same wardrobe staples—but I'd probably pair them with an Adidas sneaker or a relatively supportive ballet flat. I have to admire Sofia Richie Grainge's commitment to leveling up her take with her towering mule sandals.

Sofia Richie Grainge has been steadily working her way back into the fashion spotlight, following the birth of her daughter, Eloise, in May. Last weekend, she attended the vintage-filled Academy Museum Gala red carpet in a fire-red Fendi gown. Her feet were covered by her dress's hem, but I assume she was wearing heels. If we ever meet, I would love to know which designer sneaker could finally earn Richie Grainge's stamp of approval.

