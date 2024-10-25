Sofia Richie Grainge Is So Brave for Styling $1,150 Bottega Veneta Sandals Into a Casual Concert Outfit
She's stronger than I am.
When I get dressed for a concert—like, say, when I reported on Taylor Swift's Reputation outfit change from the Eras Tour in Miami last week—I think about comfort more than anything. Three hours is a long time to spend on my feet (and I will stand, and dance, for the entire set). I'm fine sacrificing aesthetics for the sake of fully enjoying the moment. But then again, no one is taking a picture of me and my ergonomic footwear in the stands.
All that's to say: I was impressed when I caught Sofia Richie Grainge's choice in shoes to attend Paris Hilton's Los Angeles performance on Oct. 24. She threw concert comfort out the window, instead showing up to the Hollywood Palladium in a towering pair of metallic Bottega Veneta "Cha Cha" sandals. (Retail price: $1,150.)
Her shiny, 4-in. heels were the literal high point of an otherwise relatable and casual concert outfit. Taking cues from fellow Saint Laurent fans Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, Richie Grainge layered an oversize YSL bomber jacket over a white T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. I have a feeling the latter came from Still Here, a New York City-based label the model has been known to wear in her street style.
For any fall concert, I can imagine throwing on the exact same wardrobe staples—but I'd probably pair them with an Adidas sneaker or a relatively supportive ballet flat. I have to admire Sofia Richie Grainge's commitment to leveling up her take with her towering mule sandals.
Sofia Richie Grainge has been steadily working her way back into the fashion spotlight, following the birth of her daughter, Eloise, in May. Last weekend, she attended the vintage-filled Academy Museum Gala red carpet in a fire-red Fendi gown. Her feet were covered by her dress's hem, but I assume she was wearing heels. If we ever meet, I would love to know which designer sneaker could finally earn Richie Grainge's stamp of approval.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
