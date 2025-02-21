Whenever I feel my outfit is missing something special, I add a fun handbag. That being said, I like to keep a healthy mix of trendy silhouettes and timeless options in my rotation. I'm long overdue for a refresh, however, and what better time to add a new handbag (or two) to my collection than ahead of a new season?

There are plenty of spring-ready handbags on sale across the web, so it's easier than ever to get in on the season's biggest trends. For example, I found multiple cargo bags similar to the designs just shown in Coach's Fall 2025 collection. Then I spotted a few that tap into the East-West bag trend, too. And then there are a few elevated backpacks (which serve as the fashion crowd's favorite commuter silhouette). All of these hail from in-demand brands like Tory Burch, Free People, and Michael Kors.

But that doesn't even scratch the surface of all the chic new-season bags I tracked down in my search. To see the rest of my very worth-it finds, keep scrolling. I can practically guarantee there's a pretty new bag on this list for everyone. Rest assured, they won't break your budget, either, as they all fall under $300.

SOEUR Wino Bag (Was $425) $215 at 24s Once the temperature starts start to rise, I like to switch out my go-to black shoulder bag for a brown one. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.

PASQ Multi Pocket Shoulder Bag in Black (Was $44) $27 at Asos This may seem like a simple shoulder bag, but the extra pockets make it feel way cooler. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $398) $279 at Nordstrom Leave it to Tory Burch to make a handbag I could see myself wearing every single day this spring. This find is classy, simple, and easy to style—everything I could want. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

By Anthropologie The Tate Beaded Bag: Fruit Edition $81 at Anthropologie I may have let out an audible gasp when I came across this stunner while scrolling. I would let it serve as the focal point of all of my vacation looks. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Eastpak x Telfar Cylinder Duffle Bag (Was $296) $200 at Farfetch Have a quick trip on your calendar? You'll be able to stuff this duffle bag to the brim with all of your weekend necessities. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Michael Kors Colby Medium Crackled Leather and Suede Shoulder Bag (Was $298) $179 at Michael Kors You're about to see buckled bags everywhere, so why not add a chic find to your rotation for less? This one would make for a great finishing touch to your going-out outfits. Save even more with one of our Michael Kors promo codes.

Coach Taxi Bag (Was $325) $228 at Coach Maximalist accessories are having a major moment, and this novelty bag screams "fun." Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Fossil Elina Convertible Backpack (Was $330) $165 at Fossil Long gone are the cheesy backpacks from your school days, as made clear by this chic leather pick. This is a laptop-friendly backpack I wouldn't mind wearing on my morning commute. Save even more with one of our Fossil promo codes.

Persaman New York Satchel Top-Handle Bag (Was $340) $140 at Nordstrom Rack This bag looks like I could've ripped it from my grandma's closet, and for that, I'm obsessed. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Free People FP Movement Cool & Cozy Pack (Was $98) $50 at Free People With its roomy interior, plenty of pockets, and water-resistant finish, this backpack would be the perfect gym companion, hike buddy, or travel partner. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Staud Tommy Flap Beaded Shoulder Bag (Was $350) $255 at Neiman Marcus Staud's Tommy bags are beautiful, but this one may be my favorite. It has a maximalist feel while still being so wearable. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

J.Crew Como Woven Straw Tote (Was $118) $100 at J.Crew This straw bag is an obvious pick for your next vacation. It's roomy enough for your necessities like a towel, a good beach read, and obviously sunscreen. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Kate Spade Grace Convertible Shoulder Bag (Was $328) $230 at Kate Spade This bag could pass for vintage with its timeless, structured shape, minimal hardware, and caramel shade. Save even more with one of our Kate Spade promo codes.

American Leather Co. Gigi Leather Weekender With Crossbody Strap (Was $295) $116 at QVC To stay stylish while traveling, opt for this chic leather weekender bag. It's just the right size for a two-day getaway, and it's thoughtfully designed with a trolly sleeve, crossbody sleeve, and plenty of pockets. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.

MARGESHERWOOD Beige Outpocket Mini Bag $176 at SSENSE I'm someone who could always make use of an extra pocket or two, so this bag is right up my alley. The adjustable shoulder strap makes it easy to convert into a crossbody, too. Save even more with one of our SSENSE promo codes.