Mango’s Winter Sale Is Pulling Me Out of a Major Style Rut

Winter weather constantly tests my styling abilities. When the temperature is below freezing most days of the week, I want nothing more than to wear the warmest cashmere sweater and coziest sweatpants I own—but that won't work on days spent in the office. Instead, I'm challenging myself to elevate my cold-weather style by upgrading my closet with rich-looking staples and dabbling in a few winter 2025 trends . Thankfully, I can find everything I'm looking for under one roof—or should I say, one retailer—in Mango’s massive winter sale.

Currently, hundreds of items are up to 70 percent off on Mango's site. That includes everything from classic sweaters and jeans to cute winter dresses . I'm on the hunt for pieces that will spice up my capsule wardrobe . Think: cool leather jackets , a leopard print find (or two), pieces that come in winter's trendiest colors , and of-the-moment denim silhouettes. Mango’s sales section checks all of those boxes and then some—I even found some discounted duds that tap into the biggest Spring 2025 trends .

To get the lowdown on all of my editor-approved picks, keep scrolling. These 24 finds will breathe fresh life into my rotation for the next several months—and they won't break my budget to do so, either: every piece rings in at $250 and under.

Mango Leather Zipper Jacket (Was $400) $230 at Mango This is the kind of timeless leather jacket you will never get rid of, and because it's made from genuine leather, it'll only get better with wear.

Mango Long Structured Wool Coat (Was $200) $130 at Mango With a long, tailored fit, this maxi coat means business. A camel shade is forever a classic, too.

Mango V-Neck Sweater (Was $60) $40 at Mango If you thought you'd seen the last of the red color trend, think again. Try out the shade with this endlessly wearable sweater.

Mango 100% Cashmere Sweater with Perkins Neck Visit Site Cashmere sweaters are always a worthy investment, especially when they are 50 percent off. The elegant high neck on this knit makes it even more of an elevated purchase.

Mango Printed Organza Skirt (Was $80) $50 at Mango As someone who is obsessed with '90s fashion, this skirt immediately caught my eye. The animal print may be trendy right now, but the sheer slip silhouette is so reminiscent of the iconic decade.

Mango Knitted Cape With Contrasting Trim (Was $180) $56 at Mango The cape trend is one I've been dying to try IRL and now I may actually do it with this find. The billowing silhouette is so elegant.

Mango Studded Leather Jacket (Was $600) $230 at Mango Here's yet another one of Mango's outerwear offerings I'm obsessed with. This studded find is going for a whopping $370 off.

Mango Ribbed Knit Dress With Opening (Was $80) $40 at Mango The next time you don't know what to wear, this sweater dress is the obvious answer. You can pair it with your favorite knee-high boots and tights, and you're good to go.

Mango Check Wool-Blend Suit Waistcoat (Was $80) Visit Site Waistcoats and vests had a moment in 2024, but I think they'll continue to trend in 2025. Style this top with the matching trousers, and you'll look so put-together

Jacket With Shearling-Effect Lining (Was $180) $100 at Mango This is everything I could want in a going-out jacket. It's edgy enough for nighttime wear and offers enough warmth to battle the New York City chill.

Reversible Leopard Print Jacket (Was $200) $130 at Mango This pick lets you subtly try out the leopard print trend. However, If you want to go full glam, you can turn this jacket inside-out for a maximalist moment.

Denim Parka With Contrasting Collar (Was $160) Visit Site Leave it to Mango to finally get me on board the barn jacket trend. The burgundy shade and oversized look feels casual and easy to style.

Turtleneck Knitted Top (Was $60) $40 at Mango A top that works for multiple occasions is a top I want in my closet. I can easily dress this one up with skirts for work or dress it down with jeans for the weekend.

Mango High-Waisted Straight-Fit Jeans with Leopard Print (Were $90) $60 at Mango These pants may feel particularly of-the-moment, but they would be a fun way to switch it up from my go-to jeans.

Mango Oversized V-Neck Sweater (Was $60) $40 at Mango This oversized sweater is practically begging to be layered over a chic button-down and leggings. As much as I love the classic white, the baby blue shade is calling my name, too.

Mango Knitted Buttoned Jacket (Was $80) $50 at Mango Nothing is more elegant than a black-and-white color combination with gold accents, so this sweater jacket is at the top of my wishlist.

Mango Check-Print Midi-Dress (Was $100) Visit Site Wear this dress with knee-high boots and layered knits now, then pair it with mules and kitten heels this summer.

Mango Lyocell Blouse With Bow (Was $70) $50 at Mango I'm blaming it on Chloé's Spring 2025 runway, but I suddenly want to fill my closet with boho-inspired fashion. This frilly, billowing top is just what I'm looking for to pair with jeans and suede accessories.

Mango Straight-Fit Shiny Rinse-Wash Jeans (Were $100) Visit Site These jeans combine at least three denim trends at once: they come in a darker wash, feature a straight-leg fit, and have a subtle sheen.

Mango Sweatshirt With Decorative Sleeve (Was $60) $36 at Mango In 2025, athleisure outfits are becoming so much more interesting. Case in point: this sweatshirt.

Mango Knitted Top With Contrasting Trim (Was $40) $20 at Mango This may look like an average tank top, but don't underestimate it—with its red trim, it'll give any of your looks a nautical edge.

Mango Striped Polo-Neck Sweater (Was $70) $50 at Mango We're calling it now—rugby-style shirts are on the up-and-up for spring. Wear this cozy oversized knit now to get ahead of the trend.

Mango Rinse-Wash Denim Midi-Skirt (Was $60) $40 at Mango Maxi denim skirts were a go-to style among the fashion set last year, but I'm willing to bet skirts will be a little longer in 2025. The effect is polished and ladylike, especially in dark rinse denim, as evidenced by this Mango skirt.

Mango Ruched Detail Sweater (Was $60) $30 at Mango How adorable is this sweater? Aside from its obvious Y2K feel, the pale pink shade is one trending winter color I can't get enough of.