Mango’s Winter Sale Is Pulling Me Out of a Major Style Rut
These 24 under-$250 finds are making winter dressing easier.
Winter weather constantly tests my styling abilities. When the temperature is below freezing most days of the week, I want nothing more than to wear the warmest cashmere sweater and coziest sweatpants I own—but that won't work on days spent in the office. Instead, I'm challenging myself to elevate my cold-weather style by upgrading my closet with rich-looking staples and dabbling in a few winter 2025 trends. Thankfully, I can find everything I'm looking for under one roof—or should I say, one retailer—in Mango’s massive winter sale.
Currently, hundreds of items are up to 70 percent off on Mango's site. That includes everything from classic sweaters and jeans to cute winter dresses. I'm on the hunt for pieces that will spice up my capsule wardrobe. Think: cool leather jackets, a leopard print find (or two), pieces that come in winter's trendiest colors, and of-the-moment denim silhouettes. Mango’s sales section checks all of those boxes and then some—I even found some discounted duds that tap into the biggest Spring 2025 trends.
To get the lowdown on all of my editor-approved picks, keep scrolling. These 24 finds will breathe fresh life into my rotation for the next several months—and they won't break my budget to do so, either: every piece rings in at $250 and under.
This is the kind of timeless leather jacket you will never get rid of, and because it's made from genuine leather, it'll only get better with wear.
With a long, tailored fit, this maxi coat means business. A camel shade is forever a classic, too.
If you thought you'd seen the last of the red color trend, think again. Try out the shade with this endlessly wearable sweater.
Cashmere sweaters are always a worthy investment, especially when they are 50 percent off. The elegant high neck on this knit makes it even more of an elevated purchase.
As someone who is obsessed with '90s fashion, this skirt immediately caught my eye. The animal print may be trendy right now, but the sheer slip silhouette is so reminiscent of the iconic decade.
The cape trend is one I've been dying to try IRL and now I may actually do it with this find. The billowing silhouette is so elegant.
Here's yet another one of Mango's outerwear offerings I'm obsessed with. This studded find is going for a whopping $370 off.
The next time you don't know what to wear, this sweater dress is the obvious answer. You can pair it with your favorite knee-high boots and tights, and you're good to go.
Waistcoats and vests had a moment in 2024, but I think they'll continue to trend in 2025. Style this top with the matching trousers, and you'll look so put-together
This is everything I could want in a going-out jacket. It's edgy enough for nighttime wear and offers enough warmth to battle the New York City chill.
This pick lets you subtly try out the leopard print trend. However, If you want to go full glam, you can turn this jacket inside-out for a maximalist moment.
Leave it to Mango to finally get me on board the barn jacket trend. The burgundy shade and oversized look feels casual and easy to style.
A top that works for multiple occasions is a top I want in my closet. I can easily dress this one up with skirts for work or dress it down with jeans for the weekend.
These pants may feel particularly of-the-moment, but they would be a fun way to switch it up from my go-to jeans.
This oversized sweater is practically begging to be layered over a chic button-down and leggings. As much as I love the classic white, the baby blue shade is calling my name, too.
Nothing is more elegant than a black-and-white color combination with gold accents, so this sweater jacket is at the top of my wishlist.
Wear this dress with knee-high boots and layered knits now, then pair it with mules and kitten heels this summer.
I'm blaming it on Chloé's Spring 2025 runway, but I suddenly want to fill my closet with boho-inspired fashion. This frilly, billowing top is just what I'm looking for to pair with jeans and suede accessories.
These jeans combine at least three denim trends at once: they come in a darker wash, feature a straight-leg fit, and have a subtle sheen.
In 2025, athleisure outfits are becoming so much more interesting. Case in point: this sweatshirt.
This may look like an average tank top, but don't underestimate it—with its red trim, it'll give any of your looks a nautical edge.
We're calling it now—rugby-style shirts are on the up-and-up for spring. Wear this cozy oversized knit now to get ahead of the trend.
Maxi denim skirts were a go-to style among the fashion set last year, but I'm willing to bet skirts will be a little longer in 2025. The effect is polished and ladylike, especially in dark rinse denim, as evidenced by this Mango skirt.
How adorable is this sweater? Aside from its obvious Y2K feel, the pale pink shade is one trending winter color I can't get enough of.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Kaia Gerber Bounces Back from Her Breakup with Asics Sneakers, a Colorful Cashmere Scarf, and a Trip to the Spa
The model treated herself to some rest and relaxation in her comfy closet staples.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Frame and Alix Earle Said Skinny Jeans Are Back for 2025
(Sorry.)
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Prince Harry Just Met the Cutest Fire Department Dogs Who Have Been Working Throughout the California Wildfires
The Duke of Sussex "boosted the morale" of firefighters and their pups in Salinas, California.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Spring 2025 Trends I'm Already Shopping On-Sale From COS, Mango, and Reformation
Snag these sought-after styles before anyone else (and for less).
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Mango x Siedrés Collaboration Looks Like a Celeb-Approved Vacation Wardrobe
There's still time to shop it before your next trip.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Mango Taps Victoria Beckham for a Posh Collaboration
Here's what to shop before it sells out.
By Julia Gray Last updated