Katie Holmes Puts a "Rich Mom" Spin on Charli XCX's Brat Green Trend

Charli XCX has touched down in New York City and her presence can be felt across the city. On Sept. 23, the "365" singer performed at Madison Square Garden in Midtown, turning the entire island of Manhattan brat green. The streets were flooded with chartreuse, as Sweat Tour attendees flocked to their muse. Among those was one Katie Holmes.

Though Holmes didn't attend the concert, she repped the pop star's signature color the following day while running errands in the city. Her laid-back style is famously anti-brat, primarily favoring comfy sweaters, barrel-leg jeans, ballet flats, and other "rich mom" staples. And even when rocking the unofficial 2024 club rat color, the actress kept to this aesthetic.

Instead of the typical brat uniform of neon crop tops and fishnets (which I personally wore to the concert on Monday), Holmes channeled cozy fall vibes. She wore a long green top coat and a matching V-neck cardigan by the label Aligne. Though both were of the same color family, Holmes's chosen hue was a more muted take on the vibrant fall color trend.

Katie Holmes wore brat green layers by Aligne while out in New York City (Image credit: Jesse Bauer/Startraksphoto.com)

Madewell The Emmett Wide-Leg Jean: Welt Pocket Edition $138 at Madewell

Ralph Lauren Wynnie Burnished Leather Loafer $195 at Ralph Lauren

Katie Holmes's fall style has otherwise stayed true to her familiar patterns so far. Before embracing her inner "365 Party Girl," the Our Town star was spotted matching a quilted jacket to a canvas tote by Lands' End and Rachel Comey jeans. Holmes has also worn barrel-leg jeans several times so far this season, with everything from Fair Isle sweaters to neutral button-up shirts. It's refreshing to see the street style muse branching out from her version of "club classics." But a shredded dress or oversize faux fur coat like Charli's onstage wardrobe? I'd love to see the "rich mom" take on those.