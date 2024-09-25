Katie Holmes Puts a "Rich Mom" Spin on Charli XCX's Brat Green Trend
Concertgoers wore T-shirts and fishnets. Holmes wore a coat and a cardigan.
Charli XCX has touched down in New York City and her presence can be felt across the city. On Sept. 23, the "365" singer performed at Madison Square Garden in Midtown, turning the entire island of Manhattan brat green. The streets were flooded with chartreuse, as Sweat Tour attendees flocked to their muse. Among those was one Katie Holmes.
Though Holmes didn't attend the concert, she repped the pop star's signature color the following day while running errands in the city. Her laid-back style is famously anti-brat, primarily favoring comfy sweaters, barrel-leg jeans, ballet flats, and other "rich mom" staples. And even when rocking the unofficial 2024 club rat color, the actress kept to this aesthetic.
Instead of the typical brat uniform of neon crop tops and fishnets (which I personally wore to the concert on Monday), Holmes channeled cozy fall vibes. She wore a long green top coat and a matching V-neck cardigan by the label Aligne. Though both were of the same color family, Holmes's chosen hue was a more muted take on the vibrant fall color trend.
Katie Holmes's fall style has otherwise stayed true to her familiar patterns so far. Before embracing her inner "365 Party Girl," the Our Town star was spotted matching a quilted jacket to a canvas tote by Lands' End and Rachel Comey jeans. Holmes has also worn barrel-leg jeans several times so far this season, with everything from Fair Isle sweaters to neutral button-up shirts. It's refreshing to see the street style muse branching out from her version of "club classics." But a shredded dress or oversize faux fur coat like Charli's onstage wardrobe? I'd love to see the "rich mom" take on those.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
