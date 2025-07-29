Some reboots make viewers wish for the original. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which returned after a five-year hiatus last year with a re-tooled format and a focus on inclusive casting, drummed up enough enthusiasm to keep the 2.0 version in production.

On July 29, Victoria's Secret announced its fashion show would return once again for 2025. The brand shared the news with a photo of a model in shadow. Only a few glimpses of rhinestone-coated underwear and a feathery pair of angel wings are visible in the shot—the model's identity is still a secret.

The label also released a short teaser video on its Instagram account. Three models say, "Lights, Camera, Action" into a microphone, with their glossy lips and the old-fashioned mic taking up the entire frame. (The brand declined to share which models appear in the video at press time.)

A sneak peek of the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, shared by the label on July 29. (Image credit: Victoria's Secret)

Audiences had wondered whether the refurbished Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that aired in 2024 was returning permanently. It was staged with the goal of reflecting "who we are today"—that is, a brand that had expanded its definition of its runway "angels."

The earliest versions of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, airing from the 1990s to 2018, limited its cast to a narrow body type and age range. Its go-sees and auditions were famous for attracting only thin models; its runway was notorious for prioritizing a male fantasy of women's lingerie. As journalists Lauren Sherman and Chantal Fernandez documented in their 2024 book Selling Sexy, the company also had its share of internal controversies encompassing the show's cast and the executives managing it. In 2019, the show was officially canceled—at least until 2024.

A revamped version of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned last October, with original angels like Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, and Candice Swanepoel leading the setlist. The show also welcomed top models who've broken boundaries in the fashion industry, like Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, and Paloma Elsesser. While the old Victoria's Secret decreed angels were one type of woman, the new Victoria's Secret attempted to course-correct with a more representative cast.

A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) A photo posted by on

Victoria's Secret will most likely release information about the upcoming show in batches in the weeks leading up to the program. Until then, read on for everything we know so far about the 2025 version, from how to watch the runway to which major names will put on their angel wings.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Is the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired in October. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't clear your calendar and plan a watch party just yet. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show team has only revealed the runway is returning sometime this year—but they haven't said exactly when.

Judging by past years, it will most likely follow the wrap of fashion month's runways in Paris.

How Can I Watch the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria's Secret runway last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuning into the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show should be easy even if you don't receive a pink invitation to attend in-person. There were several ways to watch the runway reboot last year. Amazon Prime Video live-streamed the entire spectacle; Victoria's Secret also streamed the show from its YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok profiles.

If Amazon partners with the show again, it'll be free for existing Amazon Prime members. Or, you can temporarily tune into the show with a 30-day free trial.

Who's Modeling in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Gigi Hadid opened the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in larger-than-life pink angel wings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teaser video Victoria's Secret shared on July 29 only showed a few quick glimpses of the 2025 cast. Judging by last year's lineup, the cast will combine a mix of new faces and Victoria's Secret veterans. First-time models included Lila and Kate Moss in a mother-daughter moment, as well as history-making appearances by Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani: the first transgender women to walk a Victoria's Secret runway.

The 2024 models also addressed viewers' concerns regarding inclusivity—an area where past iterations of Victoria's Secret fell short. Last year's show featured a range of body types, backgrounds, and ages. Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser were among the curve models making their debuts, walking alongside several middle-age models in their 40s and 50s.

It may be a few weeks until Victoria's Secret shares exactly who's walking the 2025 runway, but know this: the brand is unlikely to walk back its newfound commitment to inclusion on its biggest night.

Who's Performing at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Lisa performs at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is almost guaranteed to have musical guests. Before its multi-year hiatus, stars from Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande accompanied the angels down the runway to a soundtrack of their greatest hits. Last year, the show returned with three headliners: Tyla, Blackpink's Lisa, and, the mother of all modern pop stars, Cher.

Their performances were announced at staggered intervals in the weeks leading up to the 2024 runway. Place your bets until Victoria's Secret announces which stars will earn their angel wings this year. Sabrina Carpenter, who frequently wears custom Victoria's Secret on tour, seems like an obvious choice. Women at the top of the charts this year, including Doechii, Chappell Roan, and Gracie Abrams, could also join the cast.