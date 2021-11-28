Fashion Visionary Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, a fashion visionary known for his groundbreaking work at Louis Vuitton as menswear artistic director, and Off-White, the fashion house he founded in 2012, has passed away at 41. In a joint statement, Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and Off-White said they were "devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years."

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the multi-hyphenate designer, entrepreneur, and DJ, considered among the most influential people in the fashion world. A statement posted on his Instagram page read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues...For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

The statement continued: "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."