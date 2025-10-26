Jennifer Lopez's Monochrome Outfit Pops With a Furry Clutch and Sky-High Peep-Toe Platforms
Celebrities are embracing furry and fuzzy styles this fall.
Having showcased a black and brown color combination just last month, Jennifer Lopez just confirmed the shades she's sticking to as she heads into winter. Wearing a sleek head-to-toe brown outfit and carrying a stand-out fur clutch, J.Lo proved that monochrome dressing works in any season.
On Saturday, October 25, Lopez was photographed leaving dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills wearing a slinky brown turtleneck dress, with a matching oversize jacket worn over her shoulders.
The Marry Me star accessorized her outfit with a pair of brown PVC peep-toe platforms—the sky-high heels are a regular part of her repertoire. Meanwhile, she carried a brown and gray fur clutch, and wore a selection of diamond earrings.
A plethora of celebrities have been embracing furry and fuzzy styles in fall, and fuzzy wuzzy coats are one of this season's rising trends. Lopez's fur clutch seems to reference the growing popularity of furry and fuzzy items as the weather cools, while also providing the perfect contrast to her otherwise monochrome style.
While the singer continues to serve style inspiration, Lopez is also thriving in her personal life. "Jen feels more comfortable in her skin than ever," a source recently told Us Weekly. "There's a sense of independence and peace about her. She's in a really good headspace right now."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.