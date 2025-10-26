Jennifer Lopez's Monochrome Outfit Pops With a Furry Clutch and Sky-High Peep-Toe Platforms

Having showcased a black and brown color combination just last month, Jennifer Lopez just confirmed the shades she's sticking to as she heads into winter. Wearing a sleek head-to-toe brown outfit and carrying a stand-out fur clutch, J.Lo proved that monochrome dressing works in any season.

On Saturday, October 25, Lopez was photographed leaving dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills wearing a slinky brown turtleneck dress, with a matching oversize jacket worn over her shoulders.

The Marry Me star accessorized her outfit with a pair of brown PVC peep-toe platforms—the sky-high heels are a regular part of her repertoire. Meanwhile, she carried a brown and gray fur clutch, and wore a selection of diamond earrings.

Jennifer Lopez wears a sleek brown dress and carries a fur clutch. (Image credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

A plethora of celebrities have been embracing furry and fuzzy styles in fall, and fuzzy wuzzy coats are one of this season's rising trends. Lopez's fur clutch seems to reference the growing popularity of furry and fuzzy items as the weather cools, while also providing the perfect contrast to her otherwise monochrome style.

While the singer continues to serve style inspiration, Lopez is also thriving in her personal life. "Jen feels more comfortable in her skin than ever," a source recently told Us Weekly. "There's a sense of independence and peace about her. She's in a really good headspace right now."

Shop Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lopez