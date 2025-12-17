Zoë Kravitz. Kristen Stewart. Emma Roberts. Halsey. The Vans sneaker renaissance hit every corner of Hollywood this year. Even Gen Z-ers like Jenna Ortega endorsed the skater-girl staple, though most weren't born before Vans's rise to fame.

In May 2025, with her Met Gala debut mere days away, Ortega broke in her new Vans sneakers on New York City's street style scene. Eight months later, her beloved stylist, Enrique Melendez, confirmed via Instagram the Super Lowpros are finally back in rotation—and will stay that way for 2026.

The 23-year-old is still loyal to the low-to-the-ground, '80s-inspired sneakers in black and white. (Her now-signature color story, thanks to her leading role in Wednesday.) Always on board for a neutral-centric outfit, Ortega styled dark-wash jeans with a gray cardigan, a leather bomber jacket, and $85 Vans. Suede uppers, embroidered sidewalls, and waffle-treaded gum-soles shifted the Lowpros into Adidas Sambas territory. Black ankle socks peeked out from beneath the stark white heels, which made the laces and embroidered panels pop even more.

Jenna Ortega's $85 Vans sneakers returned to IG this week. (Image credit: @enriquemelendez)

The Vans bring out Ortega's inner skater-girl with each wear. On May 3, she went full boarder in all-black attire, beginning with an oversize T-shirt and baggy Tory Burch trousers. Her Lowpro Sneakers suggested she had plans at the skatepark after her (rumored) Met Gala fitting. Hammitt's $425 Tom Tote—specifically its gunmetal studs—looked made to be worn with her Vans.

Back in May, Jenna took her Lowpros for their first street style spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Slip-on Vans sneakers walked so Ortega's Lowpros could run. During her Disney Channel days, the actor brought checkerboard Vans as her plus-one to the 2016 Trolls premiere. A fit-and-flare skater dress (in black, of course) was the obvious partner for the $60 best-sellers.

She's an OG Vans girl through and through. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega hasn't worn the lace-less slip-ons for almost a decade, but according to Kravitz, Victoria Justice, and Vittoria Ceretti, they're primed for a comeback. Start with Ortega's Lowpro sneakers, and if you're feeling brave, trade them in for a checkerboard pair. Your inner child deserves this—and as Ortega proves, there's a grown-up way to style them.

