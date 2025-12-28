It Girls Agree: Nordstrom’s Sneaker Deals Are Too Good to Miss Out On
Spoiler: They're *so* worth shopping.
Last month, I spent weeks covering Nordstrom's various Black Friday sales—everything from sneakers to basics to boots and beyond. And dear reader, I'm pleased to announce that its Half-Yearly Sale (which is going on right now) is even better.
The retailer heard your cries for help with end-of-year shopping and decided to come to the rescue. Nordstrom marked down all its most popular sneaker styles for your shopping pleasure (and your family's opening pleasure) in its bi-annual Half Yearly Sale. All the best brands are included, including Adidas, New Balance, Gola, On, Reebok, and many, many, many more.
Most of 2025's buzziest sneakers made the list. Adidas's Tokyos, Gazelles, and Sambas are all marked down, as well as New Balance's 740 Sneakers, On's Cloud 6, and Reebok's Club C '85. Essentially, that's everything on your sneaker shopping list.
Shop Sneakers at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Ask anyone about why they love On sneakers and expect to be treated to a long-winded speech about their comfort and support. Shop these Cloud 6 sneakers, and you'll understand.
Retro sneaker girlies, your time is now. Reebok has marked down their signature style 35 percent—for a limited time only.
Fashion's most comfortable brand has teamed up with one of the most stylish. And they're presently $50-off.
Don't leave Converse out of the sneaker conversation, whatever you do. Yes, they make a great high-top, but their casual sneakers are really where they thrive, IMO.
