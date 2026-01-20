My Winter Date Night Outfit Formula Includes These Cute (And Warm!) Sweaters From Zara and H&M
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and I've got your outfit sorted.
Winter outfits are tough enough to put together, but styling a date-night outfit that feels cold-weather-proof feels nearly impossible—how can you feel your best while you're all bundled up in layer after layer? My solution: chic and cozy sweaters from H&M and Zara.
I'm a firm believer that there's a trendy sweater for every occasion, especially date night. The key is to find the silhouettes, colors, prints, and textures that feel sexy to you. Maybe that means an off-the-shoulder knit that shows off a peek of collarbone. Or maybe it's a semi-sheer sweater you can layer over your favorite lingerie. Whatever "sexy" means to you, there are plenty of affordable options at H&M and Zara to choose from.
Ahead, I've rounded up all of the H&M and Zara sweaters I'd wear on date night (or on girls' night out, for that matter). Each under-$100 find pairs perfectly with jeans and boots for the ultimate winter outfit formula.
This knit may not be all that warm, but you're sure to feel like a cool girl while wearing it—especially if you pair it with the matching pants.
Wear this knitted top alone or under a leather jacket for an even cooler look.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.