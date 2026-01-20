My Winter Date Night Outfit Formula Includes These Cute (And Warm!) Sweaters From Zara and H&M

Winter outfits are tough enough to put together, but styling a date-night outfit that feels cold-weather-proof feels nearly impossible—how can you feel your best while you're all bundled up in layer after layer? My solution: chic and cozy sweaters from H&M and Zara.

I'm a firm believer that there's a trendy sweater for every occasion, especially date night. The key is to find the silhouettes, colors, prints, and textures that feel sexy to you. Maybe that means an off-the-shoulder knit that shows off a peek of collarbone. Or maybe it's a semi-sheer sweater you can layer over your favorite lingerie. Whatever "sexy" means to you, there are plenty of affordable options at H&M and Zara to choose from.

Ahead, I've rounded up all of the H&M and Zara sweaters I'd wear on date night (or on girls' night out, for that matter). Each under-$100 find pairs perfectly with jeans and boots for the ultimate winter outfit formula.