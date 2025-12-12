After spending enough time looking at New York It Girls' winter fashion, I've concluded that I want—no, need an animal-print coat. A cheetah- or leopard-print coat, more specifically.

A forever fashion favorite, the outerwear style has transcended trend cycles, convincing many to swap their minimalist long coats for statement-making patterns once the temperatures drop. (See: Dakota Johnson, who recently donned a Valentino version that retails for $11,000.) If you're still on the hunt for one, I have good news: Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event is well-stocked with options, now at a discount.

Right now, you can score up to 33 percent off a range of new markdowns at Nordstrom on everything from cozy picks to jeans to out-there maximalist outfit toppers. (You can also score 15 percent off fragrance sets, if you're still gift shopping.) The deals wrap up on December 17.

Ahead, I've picked out the best leopard-print coats on sale at Nordstrom for under $300.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors