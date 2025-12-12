The Leopard-Print Coat Trend Is On Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
A forever fashion favorite, here's every style worth shopping.
After spending enough time looking at New York It Girls' winter fashion, I've concluded that I want—no, need an animal-print coat. A cheetah- or leopard-print coat, more specifically.
A forever fashion favorite, the outerwear style has transcended trend cycles, convincing many to swap their minimalist long coats for statement-making patterns once the temperatures drop. (See: Dakota Johnson, who recently donned a Valentino version that retails for $11,000.) If you're still on the hunt for one, I have good news: Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event is well-stocked with options, now at a discount.
Right now, you can score up to 33 percent off a range of new markdowns at Nordstrom on everything from cozy picks to jeans to out-there maximalist outfit toppers. (You can also score 15 percent off fragrance sets, if you're still gift shopping.) The deals wrap up on December 17.
Ahead, I've picked out the best leopard-print coats on sale at Nordstrom for under $300.
This is an outerwear trend double-whammy: a leopard-print collarless coat!
Nordstrom has the best faux-fur coats right now, including this leopard one.
A puffer take on the leopard-print coat means you'll stay warm (and look chic) all winter long.
If you prefer the vibe of a barn jacket but love a print, I recommend this option from Lucky Brand.
Add some flair to your rain jacket lineup this winter.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.