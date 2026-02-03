Nordstrom’s New-In Section Is Primed With Early-Spring Finds—24 I’m Obsessed With
It's time for a new season (and new clothes).
Punxsutawney Phil might have declared six more weeks of winter, but I have warmer temperatures on the brain. Spring—spring fashion, more specifically—is all I can think about. I yearn for days when I don't have to default to a puffer jacket and lots of layers to keep out the chill. It seems Nordstrom has heard my pleas for the season's arrival, because its new-in selection is chock-full of pieces perfect for a 50-degree day.
As someone who's in a bit of a style rut after months of wearing the same four sweaters on repeat, this drop could not come at a better time. It includes tons of lightweight jackets—my favorite category to shop—as well as basics to wear underneath. There are also soft loafers from Franco Sarto and white jeans from Agolde I can't get out of my mind. I plan to wear both well into summer.
If you've also been bitten by the new-season style bug, keep scrolling. Nordstrom's early spring drop will have you stocking your cart in no time.
Speaking of ballet flats, I've been obsessed with glove flats ever since Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan wrote a story on them earlier this month. I've heard rave reviews about Camper, so this pair is on my list.
A very cool friend of mine has been wearing these silver ballerina sneakers for months. I need them for spring 2026.
Coach is the source of all of my favorite bags. This slouchy Chelsea 26 is the next soon-to-be viral, It girl-approved style.
When Senior Fashion News Editor Halie LeSavage wrote about the rise of doll shoes last fall, it started an obsession (from afar!). It might be time to make it a reality with this velvet Flabelus pair.
Layer a white tee under this black V-neck sweater for the perfect transitional look.
Rugby shirts are the only preppy-feeling piece I can get behind.
I follow Hailey Bieber's lead when it comes to sneakers. She says Asics are back, so they're back!
