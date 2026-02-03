Punxsutawney Phil might have declared six more weeks of winter, but I have warmer temperatures on the brain. Spring—spring fashion, more specifically—is all I can think about. I yearn for days when I don't have to default to a puffer jacket and lots of layers to keep out the chill. It seems Nordstrom has heard my pleas for the season's arrival, because its new-in selection is chock-full of pieces perfect for a 50-degree day.

As someone who's in a bit of a style rut after months of wearing the same four sweaters on repeat, this drop could not come at a better time. It includes tons of lightweight jackets—my favorite category to shop—as well as basics to wear underneath. There are also soft loafers from Franco Sarto and white jeans from Agolde I can't get out of my mind. I plan to wear both well into summer.

If you've also been bitten by the new-season style bug, keep scrolling. Nordstrom's early spring drop will have you stocking your cart in no time.

