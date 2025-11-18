Don’t Let Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale Pass Without Shopping These Last-Chance Deals
11 must-haves I love.
Shoppers, we've reached the end of Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale. The deals wrap up on November 19, leaving us with only a few hours of 60 percent off so much great fashion, from minimalist basics to boots that'll save your winter wardrobe. I'm not letting you waste precious shopping time, though: I found the best last-minute finds worth adding to your cart and closet ASAP.
Think of this list as a cheat sheet for Type-B shoppers. (I include myself in this group.) I whittled down the thousands of still-in-stock products to an edit of just 12 picks to shop ahead of Black Friday. What are you waiting for? Get to shopping now.
Oh, are you over shopping for clothes? These boots belong in your rotation.
Lace tights are the perfect base layer for your holiday party looks.
Leather totes are a wardrobe non-negotiable.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.