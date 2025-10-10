I Have My Fall Wardrobe On Lock—These 23 Boots and Bags From the Nordstrom Sale Will Make It Complete
I love fall fashion, but I need to be honest: I really love fall accessories. The right trendy bag and seasonal shoe can instantly elevate even the simplest autumnal outfits into something special. Right now, I'm gravitating towards chic boots and a selection of luxe leather and suede bags—and I’m taking advantage of Nordstrom’s Fall Savings Event to replace pieces in my existing collection that are looking a little worse for wear.
Nordstrom’s sale runs until October 15, so I’m using the weekend to add my favorite finds to my cart. Currently, there are several pairs of suede boots that cost less than $200 and are worthy of adding to my weekly rotation in there, as well as ankle boots that I plan on wearing with cashmere sweaters and jeans, a sweet pink denim Coach bag perfect for a night out, and a few leather totes from Madewell and Rebecca Minkoff that could easily fit a laptop.
Ahead, you'll find my edit of the best of the Nordstrom sale, which is filled to the brim with minimalist finds (and a few under-$100 must-haves) that you can shop now and keep wearing for years to come. Keep scrolling for the instant wardrobe upgrade.
Cheetah print is the only fall trend interim style director Ana Colón is shopping this season.
