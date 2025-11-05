I'm Swapping My Sneakers for These Timeless Boots From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale
16 pairs I'm obsessed with.
Some people collect bags. Me? I'm a boots girl. The closet in my apartment is jam-packed with all different styles—knee-high, pointed-toe, suede, western—and I've been known to always make the case for adding a new pair into my rotation. So, when Nordstrom rolled out its first early Black Friday sale, I beelined for the shoe department.
In case you're out of the loop, Nordstrom is offering 30 percent off already marked-down finds ahead of Black Friday. And right now, that translates to tons of discounted chic booties worthy of your investment. But don't worry—some of the best on-sale boots at Nordstrom come in at under $100, so you can update your winter footwear lineup without breaking the bank.
On my mind right now: knee-high pairs from Sam Edelman and subtly western-style ankle boots from Nordstrom's in-house brand. (The former is also priced under $50, which is a major steal.) That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. The deals are running until November 11, so shop the best boots on sale at Nordstrom now while you still can.
Suede boots mark the continuation of summer's boho trend. This pale colorway caught my eye on first scroll.
Harness boots are the easiest way to add edge to your look.
Ditch your usual black boots for a pair that comes in this trending chocolate brown hue.
Remember summer's buckled trend? This is how we're styling it for fall.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.