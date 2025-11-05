Some people collect bags. Me? I'm a boots girl. The closet in my apartment is jam-packed with all different styles—knee-high, pointed-toe, suede, western—and I've been known to always make the case for adding a new pair into my rotation. So, when Nordstrom rolled out its first early Black Friday sale, I beelined for the shoe department.

In case you're out of the loop, Nordstrom is offering 30 percent off already marked-down finds ahead of Black Friday. And right now, that translates to tons of discounted chic booties worthy of your investment. But don't worry—some of the best on-sale boots at Nordstrom come in at under $100, so you can update your winter footwear lineup without breaking the bank.

On my mind right now: knee-high pairs from Sam Edelman and subtly western-style ankle boots from Nordstrom's in-house brand. (The former is also priced under $50, which is a major steal.) That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. The deals are running until November 11, so shop the best boots on sale at Nordstrom now while you still can.