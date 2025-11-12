I Can’t Stop Browsing Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale—30 Fashion Finds I’m Obsessed With
All of your winter style bases are covered.
As a shopping editor, the steady stream of Black Friday sales flowing into my inbox is my idea of heaven. The most exciting one of all? Nordstrom's (massive) Early Black Friday edit, which just kicked off and already has a hold over my brain.
The retailer is offering up to 60 percent off a range of newly marked-own items, so this is a "run, don't walk" situation. The jam-packed selection includes deals on the year's trendiest sneakers (including several styles from Adidas) and an under-$300 Coach bag that won't be in stock for long. It's also a cold-weather fashion goldmine: If you need a new jacket, there are classic wool options and out-there faux-fur finds alike—and you can add a few affordable boots and the perfect cashmere sweater from Nordstrom's in-house line to your cart while you're at it, to complete a winter capsule wardrobe.
All of this (and more) is a few scrolls away. The Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale is running until November 19, but these picks are bound to sell out before then, so get shopping.
I already own these Taekwondo sneakers in two colors, but how sweet is this baby pink?
You can never go wrong with a pair of Adidas Gazelles.
I need a new wool coat after I grew out of my old one, and this one caught my eye.
I live in my knee-high boots, and this pair is so chic.
You can never go wrong with a great pair of Levi's jeans.
Harness boots are the easiest way to add edge to your look.
Dark-wash styles are my favorite fall denim trend.
A black trench coat is the New York It-girl jacket.
Leather gloves are the perfect gift for the chicest woman you know.
