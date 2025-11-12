As a shopping editor, the steady stream of Black Friday sales flowing into my inbox is my idea of heaven. The most exciting one of all? Nordstrom's (massive) Early Black Friday edit, which just kicked off and already has a hold over my brain.

The retailer is offering up to 60 percent off a range of newly marked-own items, so this is a "run, don't walk" situation. The jam-packed selection includes deals on the year's trendiest sneakers (including several styles from Adidas) and an under-$300 Coach bag that won't be in stock for long. It's also a cold-weather fashion goldmine: If you need a new jacket, there are classic wool options and out-there faux-fur finds alike—and you can add a few affordable boots and the perfect cashmere sweater from Nordstrom's in-house line to your cart while you're at it, to complete a winter capsule wardrobe.

All of this (and more) is a few scrolls away. The Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale is running until November 19, but these picks are bound to sell out before then, so get shopping.

Treasure & Bond Rib Detail Mock Neck Sweater (Was $80) $23.85 at Nordstrom A black sweater is a winter staple.

Levi's 501® Original Crop Straight Leg Jeans (Were $98) $43.99 at Nordstrom You can never go wrong with a great pair of Levi's jeans.

Lands' End Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves (Were $90) $53.97 at Nordstrom Leather gloves are the perfect gift for the chicest woman you know. Nordstrom Twist Front Satin Top (Was $100) $54.72 at Nordstrom This silky top works for date night or the office.

Treasure & Bond Novelty Fringe Sweater (Was $90) $26.85 at Nordstrom I love the fringe detail on this knit.