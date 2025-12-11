Another day, another Nordstrom sale to gush about: The retailer just kicked off its massive Winter Savings Event, and I found every single worth-it discounted finds to pick up now that Black Friday's come and gone.

The deals officially started on December 11, and run until December 17. You can score up to 33 percent off winter wardrobe must-haves from brands like Levi's, BP, Sam Edelman, and more. From cozy pieces (hello, Ugg slippers!) to workwear fundamentals (like a pair of perfect trousers from Rag & Bone and an olive green coat adorned with fashion buttons), this sale has your bases covered.

Ahead, you'll find my must-shop edit from the latest Nordstrom markdowns. Everything I found is on sale for less than $200, too—ideal for checking off those last few names off your holiday gifting list. And if you were in the mood for a luxury self-gifting moment, I found a Tory Burch bag that fits the bill.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors