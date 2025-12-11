If Your Goal Is to Look Chic This Winter, You Need These 23 Just-Marked-Down Nordstrom Finds
It's time for a seasonal style upgrade.
Another day, another Nordstrom sale to gush about: The retailer just kicked off its massive Winter Savings Event, and I found every single worth-it discounted finds to pick up now that Black Friday's come and gone.
The deals officially started on December 11, and run until December 17. You can score up to 33 percent off winter wardrobe must-haves from brands like Levi's, BP, Sam Edelman, and more. From cozy pieces (hello, Ugg slippers!) to workwear fundamentals (like a pair of perfect trousers from Rag & Bone and an olive green coat adorned with fashion buttons), this sale has your bases covered.
Ahead, you'll find my must-shop edit from the latest Nordstrom markdowns. Everything I found is on sale for less than $200, too—ideal for checking off those last few names off your holiday gifting list. And if you were in the mood for a luxury self-gifting moment, I found a Tory Burch bag that fits the bill.
Don't overlook the vest as an essential piece of layered looks. They add warmth, but are a little cooler than your usual puffer.
I know you probably love Levi's jeans, but this chic rain coat is also a winner.
Funnel-necked coats are everywhere. Double up with a high-collar sweatshirt.
I love the brown and pink color combination on these festive velvet flats.
My mom loves matching pajamas, so this set is on my list.
