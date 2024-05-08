It's been a long couple of months for Zendaya, her closet, and her longtime stylist Law Roach. The actress just wrapped her Challengers press tour, during which she wore at least 20 different avant-tennis-themed outfits, from neon tennis ball heels to feather tail skirts. And earlier this week, she attended the 2024 Met Gala with three costume changes throughout the night.

For her final trick, Zendaya will disappear. Well, not literally. The star followed weeks of high-glam garments, jewels, and stilettos with a low-key travel outfit.

On her way out of New York City, on Tuesday, May 7, Z masked her face with big sunglasses and a black hoodie pulled over her head. She paired the incognito-mode minimalist staples with matching baggy sweatpants, a white tee peeking out from underneath, crisp white sneakers, and an olive green leather trench coat (the same one she wore upon arrival). She also double-bagged, with a light beige leather Louis Vuitton bag over one shoulder and an unidentified straw tote over the other.

Zendaya's final costume change was a hoodie and sweats for post-Met Gala travel. (Image credit: Backgrid one-time use)

Zendaya is part of a generation of unfussy-yet-stylish celebrity airport dressers. Take model Kaia Gerber, whose travel outfit involves a long trench coat, dark sunnies, and wide-leg carpenter pants. Zendaya is also part of a larger shift toward dressing for comfort. See: Kendall Jenner wearing a Carhartt work jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap to Stagecoach.

The Challengers star's travel-day outfit was quite a shift after her Met Gala Monday. Zendaya started the evening in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano tulle-covered mermaid gown, complete with prop grapes and drawn-on eyebrows. For her second carpet moment, she wore a corseted, puffy-sleeved black ball gown from John Galliano's Givenchy era circa 1996, topped with a rose bouquet fascinator hat wrapped in black tulle, designed by Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen back in 2006. Zendaya's last look of the evening was a custom, form-fitting pale pink gown by Celia Kritharioti, featuring a deep, plunge neckline and hundreds of beaded embellishments.

Zendaya started Met Gala Monday in Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's second look of the night included a bouquet of roses on her head. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After fashion's biggest carpet, Zendaya made a thrown-on outfit that should look messy seem put-together and intentional. Take notes for the next time you're in transit, and shop pieces inspired by her travel outfit below.

