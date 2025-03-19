Zoë Kravitz Taps The Row's $1,100 Mary Janes to Elevate Her Sheer Maxi Skirt
The actor embraced semi-naked dressing on a late-night outing.
Zoë Kravitz is most definitely up to something. I knew it from the moment I caught sight of the Batman muse grabbing drinks with The Penguin's leading lady Cristin Milioti in matching black blazers at Paris Fashion Week. Now, she's reprised the look for another actors-only meet-up in New York City—elite shoes from The Row and all.
On Mar. 18, the Blink Twice director was spotted strolling through the West Village with a star-studded entourage that included Milioti as well as To All the Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo and The Many Saints of Newark actor Michael Gandolfini. Could these four be working on a forthcoming movie together? I wouldn't be surprised.
Neither am I particularly shocked to see the Big Little Lies alum reprising all her favorite style codes for the outing. As a rockstar's daughter, it's only right that her closet is filled with slinky sheer skirts and dresses. Here, she went with a see-through white maxi skirt topped with a boxy black smoking jacket. Although I can't say for sure, I have a feeling the oversize blazer comes from The Row—one of her favorite brands. Earlier this month, she wore the brand's single-breasted black cashmere Glenn Jacket in Paris and she might be sporting the very same one here. That said, I can envision her gravitating toward the minimalist label's longline Obine, Nat, and Deon styles just as easily.
That's not the only accessory Kravitz borrowed from her PFW packing list. In her hands, the 36-year-old carried a woven brown raffia pouch she previously debuted in the City of Light. The textured statement piece is The Row's Mira Clutch and for now, the petite piece is waitlisted for restock. But if smooth nude saddle leather is more your speed, you're in luck—that variation is still available for a mere $2,600.
Ditto for her black suede Mary Janes, which also come courtesy of the Olsen twin-designed line. These trendy slippers have been on heavy rotation in Kravitz's closet since last year. In October, for instance, she wore the girly flat with a cherry red hobo bag, white eyelet mini dress, and black cocoon coat to dinner at Buvette with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.
Draping yourself from head to toe in The Row staple pieces may not be groundbreaking for spring. But there's something special in the way Kravitz always manages to make their luxurious basics feel lived-in—just like designer Ashley Olsen herself.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
