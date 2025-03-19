Zoë Kravitz is most definitely up to something. I knew it from the moment I caught sight of the Batman muse grabbing drinks with The Penguin's leading lady Cristin Milioti in matching black blazers at Paris Fashion Week. Now, she's reprised the look for another actors-only meet-up in New York City—elite shoes from The Row and all.

On Mar. 18, the Blink Twice director was spotted strolling through the West Village with a star-studded entourage that included Milioti as well as To All the Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo and The Many Saints of Newark actor Michael Gandolfini. Could these four be working on a forthcoming movie together? I wouldn't be surprised.

Neither am I particularly shocked to see the Big Little Lies alum reprising all her favorite style codes for the outing. As a rockstar's daughter, it's only right that her closet is filled with slinky sheer skirts and dresses. Here, she went with a see-through white maxi skirt topped with a boxy black smoking jacket. Although I can't say for sure, I have a feeling the oversize blazer comes from The Row—one of her favorite brands. Earlier this month, she wore the brand's single-breasted black cashmere Glenn Jacket in Paris and she might be sporting the very same one here. That said, I can envision her gravitating toward the minimalist label's longline Obine, Nat, and Deon styles just as easily.

Zoë Kravitz accessorizes a white slip skirt with a black jacket, suede Mary Jane flats, and a textured brown clutch from The Row. (Image credit: Backgrid)

That's not the only accessory Kravitz borrowed from her PFW packing list. In her hands, the 36-year-old carried a woven brown raffia pouch she previously debuted in the City of Light. The textured statement piece is The Row's Mira Clutch and for now, the petite piece is waitlisted for restock. But if smooth nude saddle leather is more your speed, you're in luck—that variation is still available for a mere $2,600.

Ditto for her black suede Mary Janes, which also come courtesy of the Olsen twin-designed line. These trendy slippers have been on heavy rotation in Kravitz's closet since last year. In October, for instance, she wore the girly flat with a cherry red hobo bag, white eyelet mini dress, and black cocoon coat to dinner at Buvette with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.

The Row Boheme Suede Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $1,100 at Bergdorf Goodman

The Row Mira Clutch in Leather $2,600 at The Row

The Row Mira Clutch in Cotton Waitlist

Draping yourself from head to toe in The Row staple pieces may not be groundbreaking for spring. But there's something special in the way Kravitz always manages to make their luxurious basics feel lived-in—just like designer Ashley Olsen herself.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors