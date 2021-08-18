Whether you're enjoying some solo sexy time or playing with a partner, sex toys can be a game-changer. And, just like with any kind of play, the only limit is your imagination. When it comes to toys for the bedroom, this is especially true. There are many categories of sex toys, but the vibrator still reigns for many users. Even the term "vibrator" doesn't narrow things down that much, though; vibrators come in so many shapes and sizes, from wands and rabbits to bullets and rings. There are vibrators meant to use alone, vibrators made for two (or more), and vibrators designed to stimulate different pleasure spots—all at different price points, and with different bells and whistles.

Intimidated? Don't be. Yes, there are lots (and lots and lots) of vibrators and sex toys on the market, but finding the right one for you will take your sex sessions to the next level. To take the guesswork out of it (and to make sure you're getting the best bang—wink, wink—for your buck) we asked a wide-ranging group of sexperts—including shop owners and educators, as well as therapists, coaches, and sexologists—which vibrators they actually use and hear their clients love. Ahead, the 60 popular vibrators that the experts swear by. (P.S.: Get into the mood with our hand-picked list of the best female-friendly porn websites, and our playlist of the best sex songs.)

The Suction Vibe

Puff Suction Vibe, $46

"Puff is a brand new compact suction vibe. Its outer ring rests against your anatomy to create a rhythmic sucking sensation with five intensity settings that allow you to choose the right amount of suction to get you to the place you want to be. It has not failed any users yet, and I recommend it to all of my female bodied clients." —Tammy Nelson

The Virtually Silent Vibrator

The SKYN Vibes Personal Body Massager Vibrator, $28

"SKYN Vibes is an amazing vibrator as they’re virtually silent and still very powerful. They’re also a great shower sex accessory since it’s totally waterproof and perfect for play that doesn't involve intercourse." —Gigi Engle

The One That Packs Power in a Small Package

FemmeFunn Ultra Bullet, $50

"I tell my clients the FemmeFun Ultra Bullet packs the most bang for the buck and size. It looks like a tiny purple flashlight with a hot pink on/off button, and has 20 different powerful vibration modes. It's perfect for travel, especially if noise is a consideration as well. It’s whisper quiet, so vibe away no matter where you are." —Dr. Holly Richmond

The Bullet That's More Powerful Than It Looks

The K-Y Ultimate Pleasure Personal Bullet Vibrator, $10

"For women looking for a discreet option, I highly recommend the K-Y Ultimate Pleasure Personal Bullet Vibrator—small and very quiet—this vibrator is an amazing option and travels very well. Don't be fooled by its size, it delivers ten-fold! Added bonus—it's waterproof, so you can bring it into the bath or shower." —Dr. Jennifer Wider

The Full-Service Oral Sex Simulator

The LELO Ora 3, $130

"This fabulous toy simulates oral sex, which is the ultimate pleasure for many women. It has a very comfortable, smooth nub that moves up and down, rotates, and vibrates. And, you can change the speed and intensity of the “oral sex” you are giving yourself, all without having to tell a partner to do so! Because of this, for many women, this toy isn’t the next-best thing to oral sex—it’s better!" —Laurie Mintz

Bust on a Budget

Luna Premium Rechargeable Personal Wand Massager, $27

"You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get the job done! People love this affordable wand vibrator with many unique vibration patterns. For its small price tag, it’s very powerful. The material is also comfortable, soft and easy to clean." —Christine DeLozier

The Sonic Wave-Powered Stimulator

SILA, $169

"Using sonic waves to stimulate the clitoris, rather than direct contact, SILA creates a steady build towards climax without overstimulating. SILA’s wide mouth allows the clitoris to be pleasured from multiple angles, opening the door to a more intense orgasm. Wonderful for anyone looking to explore their body, SILA’s multiple settings facilitate a mindful and mind-blowing sensual experience." —Casey Tanner

The Affordable, Reliable Massager

PlusOne's personal massager, $25

"For decades, the pleasure product arena has been dominated by large wands. But plusOne's personal massager, at 5 inches, is tiny yet powerful to get the job done. Whether you’re feeling kinky or have a kink in your neck, the personal massager is perfect for you! It has a rounded tip that is extremely flexible so you can hit “the spot” every time. Plus it’s rechargeable so you never have to worry about running to the store for batteries just to have a little fun." —Stephanie Trachtenberg

Best Couples' Play Vibrator

Lovelife Share Couples Vibrator, $79

"For any couple who wants to start with a product that is small and simple, this is the perfect item. The vibrator has seven vibration patterns, and its discreet look that will make each person more comfortable introducing toys into their bedroom." —S.D.

The Uber Accessible Option

Lovelife Rev by OhMiBod, $69

"Lovelife Rev by OhMiBod is the latest addition to OhMiBod's award-winning Lovelife collection. This vibe was designed with accessibility in mind—pleasure for all. It is a compact, lightweight vibrator that slides over a user’s fingers—a remedy for anyone who may struggle to get a sufficient grip on objects. The Rev’s ergonomic design also ensures that both right- and left-handed people can use it effectively. Additional features include a quiet but powerful motor, five preset pulsations, and a manual printed in larger font for improved readability." —Suki Dunham

The Tried-and-True Classic

Hitachi Magic Wand, $60

"One tool reigns supreme when it comes to tried-and-true results, and that's the Hitachi Magic Wand. This personal massager covers a larger surface than your average disco stick, and demands more power than a battery can deliver. If it plugs into the wall, you're gonna have a ball--and that's why I'm in a long-term relationship with this consistent and intense vibrator." —Dr. Lindsay Byron

The Total Package

Le Wand Pleasure Set, $235

"I recommend the Le Wand Pleasure Set. It comes with different attachments and can be used as a full-body personal massager. The different settings and intensity make it a great toy for couples starting out or more advanced toy users. You can pair this pleasure device with K-Y's Yours and Mine Couples Lubricant including two different products that provide a tingling and warming sensation for him and her. Use them interchangeably and discover heightened sensations and intensity for a night of sexual fun. This adds novelty to your sex life and permission to have fun with lubricants." —Dr. Shannon Chavez

The Best Pick for Blended Orgasms

Lora Dicarlo Osé 2, $290

"Sleeker and sexier than the original award-winning Lora Dicarlo Osé, the Osé 2 is the latest in sex tech and the ultimate when it comes to a luxury rabbit stimulator. The Osé 2 is not for the faint of Vulva and explores more sensation than mere vibration. The internal arm is an adjustable g-spot massager that replicates the come-hither motion of a finger on the g-zone area while the clitoral stimulator is designed to mimic the sensation of oral sex thru its unique rhythmic thrumming over the clitoris. So why this product? Now while it does take patience to find the perfect fit for your body that is exactly what makes the product so invaluable. Its unique features and ability to be customizable to your body allow you not only to discover new ways to enhance your pleasure, but also gives you more agency over your orgasms- and pleasure will be had with this product! Innovation, blended orgasms, and comes with a personal session with a certified Wellness Coach, the Lora Dicarlo Osé 2 is a 10 out of 10 when it comes to best rabbit vibrators." —Kit Richardson

The So-Beautiful-It-Could-Be-Art Option

Icicles No. 18 Hand Blown Glass Massager, $72

"For those who have never tried a glass dildo. What are you waiting for? You will wonder what took you so long to try it. Modern technology makes them not only beautiful and shiny, like jewelry, they are very durable as well. Glass can take temperature swings in the extreme so it can be run under warm water to bring it close to body temperature or put in the freezer for an interesting sensation as the glass warms against your skin. It has the added feature of being nearly pore less so there is no surface friction to irritate sensitive skin and it is a dream to clean. Vibrations translate well through it too if you pair it with your favorite wand Virtually any pleasure you can dream up is possible with glass." —Tami Rose

The Women's Favorite

Dame Products Eva, $200

"Eva is the lovechild of the dynamic, badass—ahem, female—duo behind Dame Products. Take note that this is the *first* hands-free, strap-free, non-intrusive couples vibrator. Eva is made of the smoothest silicone, with flexible wings that fit snugly under a woman's labia majora, making it possible to experience clitoral stimulation during sex or while playing solo." —Polly Rodriguez

The Waterproof Whisperer

The Romance Vibrator, $55

"Our top seller in this category is a vibrator called The Romance. It is powerful (not quiet unrelenting, it is the next level below which is called “intense”). People who like remote control vibes like them to be ultra quiet. This one fits their needs nicely." —Tom Nardone

The Best Bang for Your Buck

plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager, $30

"For those looking for the best bang for their buck and don’t want to sacrifice quality, the plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager is a product you can be confident that your purchase will leave you satisfied and won’t make your bank account cry. Rechargeable, waterproof, and silky-smooth body safe silicone ensures your pleasure play is a 5-star experience. With its bulbous and curved internal arm and strong vibrating clitoral arm the plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager is ideal for those looking for a fuller sensation internally while receiving a strong vibration externally. — K.R.

The Ultimate in Remote Play Perfection

Esca 2 by OhMiBod, $119

"The wearable Bluetooth App-controlled vibrator is perfect for remote play whether you are across the room or across the country. Esca 2's integrated LED lights up and corresponds to the vibrations – letting your partner see exactly what kind of good vibrations they are sending your way." - S.D.

The Best Vibrator For Getting Sensual Alone & Together

The Ballerina, $200

"The Ballerina’s strong motor is perfect for discovering pleasure zones beyond the clitoris that exist on the vulva. Crafted with innovative human touch texture that feels deliciously addictive on the skin to massage over the labia and surrounding areas. As you get lost in the sensation of touch, how else can you awaken your senses? Teasing your tastebuds or turning up your sexy-slow jams playlist. If you’re feeling generous, invite a partner in on the action." - Sinnead TM Ali

The One With the Ultra-High Frequency Vibrations

Focus Sonic Vibrator by Jimmyjane, $74

"Focus is not your average vibrator. It’s equipped with a sonic motor that operates at a super-high frequency, providing 31,000 vibrations per minute with a reverberating motion vs. the typically fast spin of a traditional vibe. This assures powerful stimulation that’s also gentle and won’t numb you out if you use it for long or use firm pressure. Plus the design is made for a comfy hold! The soft ball-like base is easy to keep in your hand and maneuver around erogenous zones and the convenient attachments let you customize what kind of sensation you want–and what part of the body you want to focus on!" - Anne Hodder-Shipp

The One That Wraps the Clitoris in Orgasmic Pleasure

Clandestine Devices Mimic Plus, $135

"Not only is this vibrator gorgeous, it doesn’t look like a vibrator at all. Even better, it offers sensation and stimulation in multiple spots, giving users more external pleasure. At the same time, for the person who prefers direct clitoral stimulation, the Mimic provides pin-pointed pleasure." - Brian Sanderson

The Innovative Couples' Toy

We-Vibe Chorus, $189

"The Chorus is one of We-Vibe’s newest and most innovative couple’s toys yet. Not only does it include the same 10+ vibration modes, dual g-spot, clitoral and partner stimulation, as well as Bluetooth control capabilities as the older models, but this one now has a wireless remote that responds to hand pressure. The squeeze control increases or decreases the intensity of the vibrations based on how hard you squeeze, allowing for the vibrations to match the energy of the moment." - Amy Baldwin

Best Discreet G-Spot Vibrator

Lovelife Cuddle Mini, $59

"A smaller version of the original, Lovelife Cuddle Mini is petite and discreet, with a soft design. It's our vibrator of choice when women come to us for suggestions on an introductory vibrator. Women LOVE this item, and we are constantly getting requests from people for it!" —S.D.

The Long-Distance Favorite

We-Vibe Sync, $149

"Our most popular couple's vibe keeps getting better and better. The latest innovation of the C-shaped vibrator that can be worn during sex is more flexible, powerful, and can be operated with an app that also works remotely. That means your partner can control your vibrator even when you're far apart." —Claire Cavanah

The Wearable, Travel-Friendly Vibrator

Unbound's Palma, $99

"The vibrator you can take anywhere—discreet, wearable, waterproof. Gone are the days of worrying that your vibrator will go off in your carryon while the airport agent is searching your bags…now you can bring your vibrator with you and feel like the sex goddess you are wherever you go. I like to use the Palma as the perfect foreplay…wearing your vibrator out to a fancy dinner and no one is any wiser is a great way to build pleasure and desire." - Dr. Jordin Wiggins

The Prostate Pro

The Vector by We-Vibe, $139

“The prostate is a man’s most direct access point to explosive orgasms. [I recommend exploring] prostate stimulation for psychological and sexual health and wellness, but the biggest reason for exploring the prostate is to unlock higher arousal and levels of pleasure." - Dr. Chris Donaghue

The App-Controlled Wearable

blueMotion NEX|1, $130

"Dancing with yourself has a new meaning with blueMotion NEX|1 by OhMiBod. This Bluetooth enabled App-controlled panty vibe will vibrate to the beat of the music from your Apple Music or Spotify library. Create the perfect playlist and DJ your own orgasm." - S.D.

The Versatile, App-Controlled Vibrator

The Melt by We-Vibe, $142

"The Melt has just the right amount of suction AND vibration. It’s designed to be slim enough to work for every couple and every position, but I like it just as much for self-pleasure during a solo session. It can be hooked up to an app so your partner can control the intensity while you hold is just where you want it." - J.W.

The Best Vibrator for Beginners

The SKYN Thrill, $17

"This toy is the perfect thing for beginners. Its discreet, bullet-like shape makes it ideal for clitoral pleasure. Not to mention it's rose gold plating makes this vibrator sleek and ultra-chic. The Thrill has three speeds, which is great for a sex toy newbie who doesn't want to be too overwhelmed with settings, is completely waterproof for bath time, and is rechargeable (no batteries required). This is a luxury finger vibe without the price tag of so many similar vibrators. It's only $15. It's a total steal!" - G.E.

The Stealth Toy

Hide & Play Rechargeable Lipstick, $17

"It easily passes for a lipstick you can keep in your purse or makeup bag. Plus it's powerful and functional, so you can actually use and enjoy it. I like to recommend this one to clients in need of something discreet and private." - J.M.

The One That's Fun for Two

Satisfyer Partner Multifun 2, $40

"Yes, this soft, comfortable, powerful vibrator functions as a vibrating cock ring, but it’s more versatile than that. Users can also stimulate nipples and other erogenous zones for a more sensual and full-body experience." - B.S.

The Clit Sucker Simulator You'll Love

Shegasm Clit Sucker, $50

"Some toys do transcend this measurement method. Clit Suckers don’t need to be powerful and they are all approximately the same noise level. Our choice in that category is the Shegasm. It's affordable and has a variable speed control many others don’t. It is brand new." —T.N.

The "Double Win"

California Dreaming Orange County Cutie, $59

"I wasn't kidding when I said I love the entire California Dreaming line. I love the colors, the motors, the silky silicone. But this is another standout from the line—it features a clitoral stimulator (win) and thrusting vaginal stimulator (double win!) that thumps up and down." - J.M.

The Penis Stroker

Optimum Power Masturball, $40

"It's truly a one-of-a-kind penis stroker that squeezes and rubs in a way that feels like lips and a tongue. Super unique!" - J.M.

The One That "Thumps Like a Speaker"

California Dreaming Surf City Centerfold, $75

"Okay, seriously, this one is my favorite of the California Dreaming line I'm obsessed with, because it is like nothing I've ever seen before in a vibrator. It features a pulsating pad that thumps. The motion reminds me of a base speaker on full blast! You can put it on your clitoris for thumping vibes on your clit, or insert it and the thumping pads like up to your g-spot." - J.M.

The Fancy One

The ZALO Queen, $129

"This unique toy comes packaged in a keepsake box and includes fine design features like a Swarovski crystal embellishment on the handle. It has a warm-up function as well as dual stimulation: wave vibrations and rumbly vibrations—both of which send pleasure sensations across the body, thanks to the fact that it curves up gently to stimulate the G-Spot. Use a few drops of Astroglide Liquid with this one to take the wave vibrations to new heights." —Dr. Jess O’Reilly

The Best Mini Magic Wand

Le Wand Petite, $135

"As a longtime Magic Wand devotee, I didn’t think another wand vibrator could live up to such magic. Le Wand Petite is a more compact version (think smaller head and handle) that is purse-sized and perfect for travel." —Charyn Pfeuffer

This Bouncing Babe

Unbound Bean, $36

"At only $36, this powerful vibe is a steal, given all its features. Bean has 6 modes, is waterproof, and can be used for both targeted and broader stimulation. Like all our vibrators, it is made with medical grade silicone so even though it's more affordable, you're not compromising on using body-safe materials." —P.R.

The Discreet Travel Vibrator

The LELO Mia 2, $85

"Perfect for travel, this small but powerful vibrator can go anywhere with you discretely. It’s also a great addition to your bedside table at home because it’s small size doesn’t mean small orgasms! It’s very easy to hold in your hand and get at just the right angle, both during solo- and partner sex—indeed, it’s an ideal fit to use on yourself during intercourse." - L.M.

The Best Lazy Day Vibrator

Lily 2, $104

"This is my go-to toy when I want a lazy orgasm. It requires very little activity, motion, or lube, and can even be used over underwear, if you're feeling REALLY lazy. It's very ergonomic and fits perfectly in your hand, so it's also an excellent choice for providing external clitoral stimulation during intercourse." —Dr. Zhana Vrangalova

The Super Soft Tongue Vibrator

The Frenchman, $55

"Experiencing sexual pleasure goes far beyond the genitals. The Frenchman allows you to explore and discover erogenous zones from your neck to your toes. Its soft strokes mimic the sensation of being licked all over your body while being totally in control. This super flexible vibrator paired with a water-based lubricant heightens the sensation of being caressed and teased. The body's erogenous zones are totally unique to each person so you may be in for some surprises! It’s fully waterproof for a bath-time date or quickie in the shower." - S.T.M.A.

The Pulsing One

Fun Factory Stronic Real Realistic Pulsator Thrusting Dildo, $170

"The Stronic Real makes me glad that I’m alive and have a vagina. It’s one of those rare sex toys that I feel the need to keep rigorously testing even after I know I’ve used it enough to write a detailed review. It’s a good thing the Stronics’ battery life is so long (I’ve found mine to last something like an hour and a half), because you may want to spend a while with this toy. I feel like I’m doing myself a disservice if I dedicate less than 45 minutes to the Stronic Real." —Felicity

The Vibrator That Really Sucks (in a Good Way)

Sona Cruise, $74

"When receiving oral sex, some clit-owners prefer licking, others prefer sucking. If you're the latter (like myself), you're going to love the Sona Cruise! It provides that sucking motion experience, in the exact speed and pattern that you want." —Z.V.

The Flexible One

Unbound Bender, $59

"I adore this toy, which was so obviously designed by women. This multi-speed, waterproof vibrator is like the totally sexy-hot version of Gumby. You can bend its pink, flexible body whichever way you choose (which is an extremely satisfying thing to do, separate from its intended use), making it ideal for G-spot, clitoral, or all-over stimulation. It lies pretty flat too, so it's discreet (in case you're not in the mood to show off the outline of your favorite sex toy in your bag." —A.E.

Best Finger Vibrator

Dame Products Fin, $85

"This toy is just so elegant. Everything from the branding to the design is beautifully executed. Fin is small and unobtrusive: You put it on your fingers (or have your partner put it on his or hers) and it becomes an easy (and very fun) addition to partner or solo play. " —A.E.

Best Bang for Your Buck

Noje G Slim, $26

"The Noje line by Blush is one of my favorites, and the G Slim is their newest toy. This affordable vibrator has a lot of power! Plus, its shape is ideal for G-spot stimulation or slipping between bodies during partnered sex for some clitoral pleasure. The only thing I’m unsure of about the Noje G Slim is which color I like best!" —Amy Boyajian

Best Dual-Motor Rabbit

We-Vibe Nova, $214

"The Nova is an updated twist on the classic rabbit vibrator. There are two powerful motors on each arm, which can be controlled independently, and the external arm is super flexible to contour to the shape of your body. One of my favorite features is that you can control the vibrators and movement via an app on your smartphone, so no fumbling for buttons when you’re using it!" —A.B.

Best Bathtime Companion

Satisfyer Pro Plus Vibration, $43

"With the recent advancement of air pressure toys (toys that create suction around the clitoris to mimic oral sex), there has been an influx of this style of vibrator on the market. The Satisfyer Pro Plus Vibration is my favorite of the bunch by far. It combines this new technology with classic vibrations to deliver a variety of different sensations with varying intensities. Plus, it’s waterproof so can accompany you in the shower or bath tub! " —A. Baldwin

Best for First Timers

The Minna Limon, $99

"This the perfect first vibrator. About 70 percent of women need clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm, so it's great to start off with a vibe that focuses on just that. The Minna Limon also includes a brilliant squeezable interface—the harder you squeeze, the stronger the vibrations get. On top of that, for a small toy, it harbors an unprecedented degree of strength. Since every body is different, it features customizable memory to allow a completely personalized experience." —P.R.

Speediest

Womanizer Pro W500, $149

"Yes, the name is totally cringeworthy, but this waterproof toy is designed to provide touchless stimulation of the clitoris using pulsating pleasure waves that feel both gentle and powerful. There's really nothing else like it. The interchangeable suction heads are made of soft, hygienic silicone and you can easily switch between 8 levels of intensity. Studies showed that women using this vibrator were able to achieve orgasm, on average, in less than 2 minutes." —P. R.

The Mini Massager

Mini Marvels Silicone Marvelous Massager, $30

"This massager is so discreet no one will ever know that it’s a sex toy. It fits right between your fingers allowing you, or your partner, to put the vibration right where you want it." —Susan Colvin

For Bling Lovers

JOPEN Pave Grace, $35

"Grace is stunning with its diamond-like accents, plus the 7 functions and 5 speeds provide lots of fun options to play with." - S.C.

The Powerhouse

Jack Rabbit® Signature Silicone Rocking "G" Rabbit, $100

"The Jack Rabbit is our #1 top selling product and has been for years, providing a combination of rocking g-spot massage and clitoral stimulation." - S.C.

The Innovator

Amorino Rechargeable Vibrator, $100

"Many vibrators are essentially variations on popular and well-designed themes, and at first glance, this is a small twice-as-nice, with a clitoral stimulator and a shaft; but when you start playing with the stretchy silicone loop, it takes you to places other similar vibes simply don't. An ingenious design." —C.Q.

This Lipstick-Looking Vibe

Iroha Stick Vibrator, $17

"This lipstick look-alike vibe is super small and discreet, making it ideal for travel or leaving it on your bedside table. Not only is the Stick Vibe really cute, but it is also very practical. It is waterproof up to 20 inches, and will run for 5 hours on a single battery! A dial control allows you to increase or decrease the intensity."— Angela Wells

The Beginner's Anal Plug

Novice Plug by b-Vibe, $130

"Introduce anal play with a Novice Plug, the perfect anal vibrator for newbies with a slim design, smooth silicone, and a remote control from up to 30 feet away." — A.W.

