The Dreamy Hideaways Where Fashion Insiders and Creatives Go to Recharge

In an age where hustle is worshipped and being “busy” wears like a badge, the women who move culture forward know that the true alchemy lies in the opposite: unplugging. For chefs recrafting the food scene, comedians shaping punchlines, and travel writers chasing the next horizon, rest isn’t an afterthought. Every locale here helps these women press pause, tune into local wisdom, and bring a fresh perspective back to their own work.

We asked a cohort of creatives—from celebrity facialists to designers—to share the one place that recalibrates their mind, body, and spirit. Some swear by ultra-luxury spa sanctuaries, others by off-the-grid hideaways that feel inexplicably like home.

(Image credit: © Stefan Giftthaler)

Emilia Wickstead, Designer

Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy

I have never seen a hotel so beautiful. From the moment you arrive, you’re transported into a serene world framed by surreal gardens and impeccable hospitality. It feels as though you’ve stepped into a bygone era where every intimate detail captivates you: long, unhurried dinners by the lake that stretch into the night; a breakfast kitchen where you choose your meal and watch it prepared just for you; a sprawling family-style table overflowing with endless Italian delicacies. On cooler mornings, I retreat to the cozy indoor bar; its live fireplace and thoughtful décor make it feel like a friend’s private salon. Every corner of Passalacqua—from its precisely curated color palette and interiors to the golden-hour light dancing across Lake Como—invites inspiration and tells a story.

(Image credit: Chateau de Theoule)

Nesrin Danan, Photographer

Château de Théoule in Théoule-sur-Mer, France

I love this spot for its old charm but modern conveniences: a Michelin-star restaurant, a private beach, and a spa. I spend my days swimming in the sea, exploring the town, and dining with picture-perfect views of the French Riviera. I go alone, but it’s great for couples or families. Pro tip: If you follow the long path outside the hotel, you’ll reach a hidden trail to the most beautiful view of Théoule from Point d’Aiguille—and there’s a secret beach you can access only from that path.

Gabby Bernstein, New York Times Best-Selling Author & Founder of the Gabby Coaching App

Etéreo Auberge Resorts Collection in Riviera Maya, Mexico

A getaway where you can truly disconnect from the noise of daily life and connect with yourself. Everything feels intentional and calming, especially the incredible Mayan-inspired spa treatments. Etéreo translates to ethereal, which is the perfect word to describe the feeling of being there. Waking up and seeing the sunrise over the turquoise water from my bed is something I’ll never forget. It's pure magic.

Samin Nosrat, Author of "Good Things"

Indian Springs in Calistoga, California

There’s very little to do but float and read: I turn my phone off, stay away from the internet, and catch up on books and sleep. And, of course, the water is warm, and the mineral pools make me deeply relaxed—I feel like a bowl of Jell-O after a day or two. The snack bar by the pool and Sam’s Social Club restaurant both have truly wonderful food—a great breakfast salad, fantastic beignets, tender roast chicken, and an excellent burger. I’ve visited on my own, with my best friend, with groups of friends, and with my girlfriend, and it’s always been magical, no matter the time of year. I go at least once annually, sometimes three or four times. A few years ago, when my dad was sick, I disappeared to Indian Springs for a day to rest after weeks of medical, legal, emotional, and personal chaos. It was the best decision I made during that time.

Jenny Han, Writer, Producer, and Showrunner

Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico

The accommodations are tucked deep in the jungle, utterly quiet and secluded. One evening, I swam at sunset, and the water was so peaceful, warm, and luminous. There’s a wonderfully witchy spa on-site, and I’ve already brought friends back to experience it. I’ve twice this year and can't wait to return. It’s just a short hop from New York. I even did a writing retreat there with a friend; it’s the perfect place to buckle down and work in inspiring surroundings, and you never have to leave since the hotel has three restaurants.

Olivia Villante, Founder of Chava Studio

Las Brisas in Acapulco, Mexico

I go for the fresh seawater pool, where you quite literally swim with starfish and crabs; it’s so beautiful and charming. I also love the tiny cabana-style rooms, each with a private plunge pool so you can stay inside if you really just want to hide away and disconnect. I love the little cars that shuttle you from your room to any part of the hotel—it’s a charming detail, and they’re all named after a movie star who frequented the hotel during Acapulco’s peak in the '50s and ’60s. Acapulco is still recovering from a pretty devastating hurricane two years ago, and staying at Las Brisas is a great way to support the local community.

(Image credit: Palm Heights)

Sue Chan, Founder of Care of Chan

Palm Heights on Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Everything about Palm Heights is restorative; not only have they nailed luxury, but they’ve set themselves apart with playful offerings and exceptional service that I haven’t experienced anywhere else. From the delicious food, beautifully designed spaces, and premium amenities, every detail is thoughtfully executed and expertly curated. It’s a place where professional athletes come to recover, but it’s just as welcoming to amateurs. It’s truly heaven on earth. For those who love karaoke, I recommend visiting Mambo Italiano, where they host a weekly karaoke and Italian food party at Paradise Pizza, one of the on-site restaurants.

(Image credit: Skylark)

Sofie Pavitt, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Sofie Pavitt Face

Skylark Resort in Negril, Jamaica

Anyone with little kids knows there’s no such thing as rest and relaxation on vacation. But somehow, even amid the chaos, we always feel recharged and refreshed after a week here. The beachfront hotel is no-frills. The water is super calm and perfect for children. There’s beach service and drinks and food and a small spa on the roof that offers amazing massages. Also, don’t pass up the beef patty guy who walks up and down the beach—the best you’ll ever eat.

Bozoma Saint John, Founder and CEO of Eve by Boz

Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana

The hotel is a wonderful balance of luxury with local culture and comfort. A corner suite on a higher floor, with sweeping city views, is my go-to. The spa has excellent hammam treatments, the buffet is superb—especially on Sundays, but there’s always a daily special of Ghanaian delicacies—and for a hair girlie like me, the on-site salon is a dream. And with the hotel located in the heart of the city, you can easily slip away to explore Accra’s historic sights or take day trips to neighboring towns.

Mélanie Masarin, Founder of Ghia

Collegio Armeno in Florence, Italy

This place offers the perfect mix of comfort, greenery, rich culture, and incredible food. I also love that it’s still very close to the city. The pool area is so serene; I ended up leaving the hotel much less than anticipated. The rose garden at breakfast is my favorite, and everything is so thoughtfully designed that it deserves to be savored slowly.

(Image credit: La Bastide - Chambre Supérieure Vallée)

Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo

La Bastide de Gordes in Provence, France

My husband and I adore this region. Over the years, we’ve had many adventures stopping in local farms and from village to village, and this is by far one of our “must-stops” whenever we’re nearby. The property is located in the gorgeous village of Gordes; every window in the hotel comes with the most jaw-dropping views of cypress trees and architecturally interesting homes perched on the hillsides. The spa is exceptional, and I love spending lazy afternoons at the pool.

Diana Veras, Model

Bahia Principe Grand Samaná in Samaná, Dominican Republic

The property is a bit older than others in the area, but that’s what gives it so much character and soul; the architecture makes me feel like I’m being transported back in time. The beach is very still, almost like a lagoon. When I go, I take my mom and aunt, and we spend our days relaxing and eating fruit until our stomachs hurt. There aren’t many direct flights there, and the car ride to the hotel is long, but make the most of it—stop at local restaurants, drink fresh coconut water from the street vendors, and most of all, take in the view.

Yolanda Edwards, Travel Writer

Buchinger Wilhelm in Überlingen, Germany

This is a restorative, integrative clinic focused on improving both physical and mental health—a place dedicated solely to self-care. They offer incredible treatments—I always receive cranial sacral therapy—along with daily nurse visits and a doctor assigned to you during your stay, who reviews all your blood work. If you want any tests or scans, they can handle that too. I've brought friends who love it so much that they now go on their own. In a time when healthcare can be complicated—hard to get appointments, doctors aren't always communicating—it's such a relief. I visit once or twice a year, usually in winter and summer, and it's a perfect reboot.



