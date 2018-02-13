Kylie Jenner Shares First Post-Baby Photos on Instagram

After the longest social media break ever, Kylie Jenner is back on her Instagram game— and just posted the very first images of herself since giving birth to her daughter Stormi.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

The beauty entrepreneur and new mom shared two photos of herself casually chilling in a Bentley, just 11 days after welcoming another human into the world. She was photographed by paparazzi and friends on the same day, attending a baby shower for her friend Heather Sanders.

Fans seem thrilled that Kylie's back on social media, with comments ranging from "uh she’s back 👑 " to "Queen is back y'all get ready." This is truly the dawn of a new era.