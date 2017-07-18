Breaking News!

Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and Kendall Jenner Looked Straight-Up *Iconic* at the 'Valerian' Premiere

Serving flawlessness one look at a time.

Getty

Movie premieres are always a stylish affair, but when Rihanna is involved she naturally SHUTS EVERYTHING DOWN with her epic and inherent flawlessness. Case in point: the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere, where RiRi showed up wearing a millennial pink gown by Giambattista Valli Couture.

Getty
But it wasn't just Rihanna. Cara Delevingne also slayed—wearing a see-through metallic dress (casual) by Iris van Herpen.

Getty

Naturally, they shared a moment and presumably bonded over how amazing they both looked.

Getty

But wait, there's more: Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Getty

And she and her supermodel BFF Cara also had a moment:

Getty

Ugh, so much coolness at this premiere, we're going to have to grab a sweater.

