Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and Kendall Jenner Looked Straight-Up *Iconic* at the 'Valerian' Premiere

Movie premieres are always a stylish affair, but when Rihanna is involved she naturally SHUTS EVERYTHING DOWN with her epic and inherent flawlessness. Case in point: the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets premiere, where RiRi showed up wearing a millennial pink gown by Giambattista Valli Couture.

But it wasn't just Rihanna. Cara Delevingne also slayed—wearing a see-through metallic dress (casual) by Iris van Herpen.

Naturally, they shared a moment and presumably bonded over how amazing they both looked.

But wait, there's more: Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

And she and her supermodel BFF Cara also had a moment:

Ugh, so much coolness at this premiere, we're going to have to grab a sweater.

