Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never really been known to wear ordinary nail looks, so it's not shocking to see that the manicure she chose to wear for her Diwali celebrations this month is one of her most extravagant styles yet. The actress recently spent this past week celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in London, where she went all out wearing a stunning one-shoulder, red gown with sequins and a long, lace train. For her glam, she pulled her dark hair into sleek bun with a middle part, and while the whole look was stunning, I couldn't take my eyes off of her nails.

For the event, Chopra Jonas wore almond nails in a medium length that were painted with a nude base and topped with a champagne-colored glitter polish in an ombré design. Her manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, shared close-up photos of the look to Instagram, specifying that she used a gel nail polish from Bio Sculpture in the shade "Odette" to get the look.

Glitter is one of the simplest ways to upgrade a standard manicure because it adds an extra bit of fun without being too out there. You also don't have to stick to one standard color or design to get the look, and it's perfect for both special occasions as well as everyday events.

To get Priyanka Chopra Jonas's ombré glitter nail look at home, read ahead to shop some essentials.

BTArtbox Nails Press-On Nails in Pink Sparkle $14.97 at target.com The easiest way to pull the look off at home is to grab a set of press-ons that can last you a few days without breaking off. KISS Gel Fantasy Dreamdust Press-On Nails $9.99 at kissusa.com Grab these press-on nails if you an all-over glitter look instead of ombré. Manucurist Mermaid $14 at manucurist.com If you're okay with the downtime, you can also grab a traditional glitter nail polish. This one is designed to last for up to seven days without chipping. Nailboo Forever Glaze Glam Queen Gel Polish $12.99 at sallybeauty.com For a glitter manicure that'll last you a few weeks, a gel polish will come in handy. Just make sure you have a UV lamp on hand to harden it. The GelBottle Inc Extreme Shine Top Coat $21 at beyondpolish.com Last but not least, finish things off with a top coat to ensure even longer wear and extra shine.

