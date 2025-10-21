Priyanka Chopra's Glitter Manicure Is Making Me Rethink My Fall Nail Color Lineup
Who says sparkles can't work for fall?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has never really been known to wear ordinary nail looks, so it's not shocking to see that the manicure she chose to wear for her Diwali celebrations this month is one of her most extravagant styles yet. The actress recently spent this past week celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in London, where she went all out wearing a stunning one-shoulder, red gown with sequins and a long, lace train. For her glam, she pulled her dark hair into sleek bun with a middle part, and while the whole look was stunning, I couldn't take my eyes off of her nails.
For the event, Chopra Jonas wore almond nails in a medium length that were painted with a nude base and topped with a champagne-colored glitter polish in an ombré design. Her manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, shared close-up photos of the look to Instagram, specifying that she used a gel nail polish from Bio Sculpture in the shade "Odette" to get the look.
A post shared by Michelle Humphrey 💅🏽 (@nailsbymh)
A photo posted by on
Glitter is one of the simplest ways to upgrade a standard manicure because it adds an extra bit of fun without being too out there. You also don't have to stick to one standard color or design to get the look, and it's perfect for both special occasions as well as everyday events.
To get Priyanka Chopra Jonas's ombré glitter nail look at home, read ahead to shop some essentials.
The easiest way to pull the look off at home is to grab a set of press-ons that can last you a few days without breaking off.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.